Sudan's RSF kills at least 100 in attack on village

World News
2024-06-06 | 05:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Sudan&#39;s RSF kills at least 100 in attack on village
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Sudan's RSF kills at least 100 in attack on village

The Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces attacked a village in Gezira State on Wednesday, killing at least 100 people, according to local activists.

If confirmed, the attack would be the latest in a string of dozens of attacks by RSF soldiers on small villages across the farming state after it took control of the capital Wad Madani in December.

A telecommunications blackout prevented Reuters immediately reaching medics or residents to verify the death toll.

"Wad Alnoura village ... witnessed a genocide on Wednesday after the RSF attacked twice, killing up to 100 people," the pro-democracy Wad Madani Resistance Committee said in a statement on social media late on Wednesday.

Later it put the number of dead in the hundreds, and said the Sudanese army had not heeded a request for help.

The RSF began fighting the army in April 2023 after disputes over the integration of the two forces, and has since taken over the capital Khartoum and most of western Sudan. It is now seeking to advance into the center, as United Nations agencies say the people of Sudan are at "imminent risk of famine."

In a statement on Wednesday, the RSF said it had attacked army and allied militia bases around Wad Alnoura but did not acknowledge any civilian casualties.

But the Wad Madani Resistance Committee accused it of using heavy artillery against civilians, looting, and driving women and children to seek refuge in the nearby town of Managil.



Reuters
 

World News

Sudan

RSF

Kill

Attack

Village

LBCI Next
World Food Program expands efforts in Sudan
Scholz vows to toughen up German deportation rules after attacks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-07

Paramilitary attack on Sudanese village kills 20

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:34

Gaza Health Ministry: 36,654 Palestinians killed in Israeli attack since October 7

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-03

Iranian military advisor killed in Syria in Israeli attack on Sunday

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-03

Syrian state media: Several people killed in Israeli attack around Aleppo

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:28

Ukraine announces mandatory evacuations in parts of Donetsk

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:51

Mediators press Hamas over Gaza ceasefire plan touted by Biden

LBCI
World News
06:04

NATO: Allies must ensure continuity of military support for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
05:56

World Food Program expands efforts in Sudan

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Qatar condemns US Embassy attack in Beirut, calls for protection of diplomatic missions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:55

Thirty-five dead as Israeli forces strike school shelter in Gaza, UNRWA reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-03-18

Morocco reports first legal cannabis harvest

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Washington warns that 'escalation' in Lebanon would endanger Israel's security

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Lebanese Army arrests five in connection with US Embassy shooting

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:28

LBCI sources: Intelligence Directorate detains 14 suspects following attack on US Embassy

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:43

US State Department to Al Arabiya: Israel prefers diplomacy, prepared for military solution in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:58

On LBCI, Ghassan Hasbani discusses Awkar shooting and presidential elections - Interview highlights

LBCI
Middle East News
03:01

Israeli army announces death of soldier in gunfire from Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:13

Hamas Media Office: At least 27 killed in Israeli bombing of a school in Nuseirat

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:42

Israeli army: 20 to 30 militants present in the school targeted in Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More