News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-29
Rising Israeli threats: Why did Hezbollah introduce two new missiles for the first time?
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
After approximately 110 days since the operations in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah has introduced two new missiles into the conflict with Israeli forces: a camera-equipped missile for targeting fortified and concealed objectives and the Falaq 1 missile.
Why did Hezbollah introduce these two missiles for the first time?
The move comes amid escalating Israeli threats of war against Lebanon, with talks of troop and equipment deployment to the north and intensified Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon.
As the Israeli voices grew louder, discussing the necessity of neutralizing the Hezbollah threat along the borders, and with increased military maneuvers hinting at a potential war and intensified strikes in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah's announcement of the use of these new missiles carries strategic significance.
Hezbollah's decision to reveal these missiles for the first time serves as a message to the Israeli army, asserting that the party has only revealed a fraction of its capabilities and possesses various cards to play if Israel initiates a war.
The missiles' precision conveys a deterrent message, indicating that sensitive targets will be struck if war breaks out, potentially reaching deep and precise areas with the use of advanced cameras and guidance systems.
Hezbollah's arsenal, encompassing ground, air, and sea capabilities, signals a potential war that may differ from the conflicts of July and the Gaza war.
Recent operations in the south have witnessed the widespread use of the highly destructive Burkan missiles, Falaq 1, and a camera-equipped missile with unique capabilities.
Additionally, discussions about a new version of the guided Kornet missiles being utilized against Israeli targets have surfaced.
Will Hezbollah's deterrent messages succeed in preventing escalation, or will the war test yet another surprise from Hezbollah's arsenal?
