Innocence Under Fire: The Tragic Plight of Gaza's Children
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-15 | 06:09
Innocence Under Fire: The Tragic Plight of Gaza's Children
Report by Dana Nasr, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
The occupation soldiers, in the eyes of Gaza's children, are nothing but monsters.
They kill more than 400 children daily and torture others.
It's Gaza, the graveyard of children and their dreams.
International organizations say they have witnessed disasters and wars, but they have never seen a situation like Gaza's.
There is no safe place for children there. Even UNRWA shelters have come under attack.
This is in addition to the bombing of schools, hospitals, places of worship, and even the alleys where children used to hide.
In Ukraine, around 500 children were killed in two years, causing an uproar in the European Union.
But in Palestine, more than 11,000 children have been killed since the "Al-Aqsa Flood."
Nearly every child has lost their mother, father, or family members. Yet, there is still no actual demand to stop the war.
The cries for peace have become nothing but noise.
News Bulletin Reports
Gaza
Children
