Hezbollah targets Israeli troop deployment near Al-Rahib Site with artillery shells

Lebanon News
2024-03-08 | 09:05
High views
Hezbollah targets Israeli troop deployment near Al-Rahib Site with artillery shells
Hezbollah targets Israeli troop deployment near Al-Rahib Site with artillery shells

Hezbollah announced on Friday that it targeted the deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers around Al-Rahib site with artillery shells.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Israel

Troops

Artillery Shells

Lebanon

