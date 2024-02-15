From Fiction to Reality: Examining the Influence of Palestinian and Israeli Drama

2024-02-15
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
 
Some may think these scenes are from the Operation al-Aqsa Flood on October 7th, but they are not. 

Instead, they are from "Fist of the Free," a dramatic series that preceded Operation al-Aqsa Flood by over a year and was entirely filmed in the Gaza Strip.

In the series, Palestinians capture soldiers... And after a year... Soldiers are captured.

The series depicts how the Palestinian resistance interferes with the air radars of the Israeli army before commencing military operations, and in reality, this is what happened.

Scenes of tunnels were not absent from the "Fist of the Free" series, and they certainly did not vanish from the Gaza Strip... Even the names of the camps were present in both drama and reality.

Palestinian drama is not the only thing translated into reality, as the Israeli series "Fauda," which claims to portray the reality of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, is reflected in scenes on the ground.

We can see undercover agents disguised as Palestinians who master their customs and dialects, but their tasks are complex.
In war, the undercover agents carried out their complex tasks... Just as it happened during the raid of an Israeli unit on the Ibn Sina Hospital in Jenin, where its members, undercover agents, hid in medical staff uniforms and local attire.

In the real world as well, a member of the "Fauda" production team, Matan Meir, was killed during the war in Gaza last November 11th, and Eidhan Amidi, an actor in the series, was injured.

The actor in " Fist of the Free," Alaa Qadouha, who became known as "General Moshe" in the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, was also killed.

Drama often reflects reality and translates it, but today, it has become closer to rehearsal.

Did the Palestinian resistance send military signals through " Fist of the Free " that Israel ignored?

Did Israel try to normalize the idea of storming hospitals in the minds of viewers, as well as linking resistance to terrorism?

