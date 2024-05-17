News
Spain to recognize Palestinian state together with other countries
World News
2024-05-17 | 07:56
Spain to recognize Palestinian state together with other countries
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday that Madrid would only recognize a Palestinian state in a joint action with other countries.
In an interview with TV channel La Sexta, Sanchez also denied reports that the recognition would occur on May 21.
Reuters
World News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Spain
Palestinian State
Gaza
War
Pedro Sanchez
