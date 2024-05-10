News
US to announce new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine
World News
2024-05-10 | 11:16
US to announce new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine
The United States is preparing a $400 million military aid package for Ukraine, as the US returns to a regular pace of supplying weapons to Kyiv after the passage of a $95 billion bill, a US official told Reuters on Friday.
The Ukraine aid package includes artillery, munitions for NASAMS air defenses, anti-tank munitions, armored vehicles and small arms that can immediately be put to use on the battlefield, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The weapons aid will utilize Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA), which authorizes the president to transfer articles and services from US stocks without specific US congressional approval during an emergency. As a part of the $95 billion aid bills, Congress authorized $60.8 billion worth of various forms of aid to Ukraine, including $8 billion worth of PDA.
The aid announcement is expected as soon as Friday and comes after Russian forces launched an armored ground attack on Friday near Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv in the northeast of the country and made small inroads, opening a new front in a war that has long been waged in the east and south.
Reuters
World News
US
Million
Military
Aid
Package
Ukraine
