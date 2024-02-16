The Tragic Night of the Barjawi Family

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-16 | 07:36
High views
The Tragic Night of the Barjawi Family
2min
The Tragic Night of the Barjawi Family

Mustafa didn't know that the house, touched by the gentle hands of his affectionate father every day, would turn into a mass grave for his family, leaving him orphaned of both parents and siblings.

On Wednesday evening, the Hussain Barjawi family, consisting of nine members, gathered around the dinner table to commemorate the birth of Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas before the Israeli brutality decided to end their lives with an airstrike. Only divine providence spared Mustafa, allowing him to survive.

That day, Mustafa didn't realize it would be their final farewell, nor could he imagine that his five-year-old nephew would stain the earth with his innocent blood. Yet, it was an atrocity familiar to the people of the south, from the Qana massacre to the Nabatiyeh massacre.

The day after the massacre, Nabatiyeh mourned the loss of a family of seven. After the completion of the retrieval operations, which lasted for about 24 hours, nothing remained of the Barjawi family except their memories and scattered belongings, dispersed by the impact of more than two rockets, amidst a significant hypothesis that some rockets breached the roof and continued their path downwards, while others penetrated the side of the building.

News Bulletin Reports

Tragic

Night

Barjawi

Family

Flawed Solutions: The Leaked Government Plan for Banking Crisis
Israel's Targeted Assassinations and Hezbollah's Losses
