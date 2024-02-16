Flawed Solutions: The Leaked Government Plan for Banking Crisis

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-16 | 09:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Flawed Solutions: The Leaked Government Plan for Banking Crisis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Flawed Solutions: The Leaked Government Plan for Banking Crisis

In the previous part, we saw who bears responsibility for the crisis we face and how the state has absolved itself of its responsibilities. In this part, we will show you how insufficient the current approach is.

The government's plan to address the situation in the banks has leaked, but so far, no one wants to adopt it. The government claims that the project was prepared by the Central Bank of Lebanon and the Banking Control Commission, while they blame it on the government.

The new plan differentiates between qualified deposits, which were in place before October 17, 2019, and unqualified deposits, which entered the bank or converted from Lebanese pounds to dollars after that date.

Based on this, if your deposit is qualified, the plan will refund you up to $100,000 in cash for 10 to 15 years at a monthly rate of $500 per month. If your deposit is unqualified, you will receive a maximum of $36,000, payable over the same period at a rate of $300 per month.

As for financing, once again, according to the plan, the burden will fall on the banks and the Central Bank of Lebanon, with no contribution from the government.
This plan is not feasible:

Not in terms of financing, as long as the state does not carry out the required reforms and contribute to financing.

Nor in terms of legality, as the principle of deposit haircut is already contrary to the law according to the latest decision issued by the State Council.
The remaining points of the plan are also subject to much controversy...

To be continued.

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Banks

Crisis

Central Bank

BDL

LBCI Next
Israel's Targeted Assassinations and Hezbollah's Losses
Loss and Tragedy: Mahmoud's Tale in Nabatieh
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Akram Azouri to LBCI: We will file new complaint against the authority on behalf of Central Bank of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-02-09

French and US efforts unveiled to avert crisis in southern Lebanon, says journalist Randa Takieddine on LBCI

LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-07

Quintet Committee's directives and French intervention: Navigating Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-04

Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:34

Navigating Challenges: Israel's Strategic Dilemmas and the Road to Peace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:36

The Tragic Night of the Barjawi Family

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
06:50

Israel's Targeted Assassinations and Hezbollah's Losses

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-15

Loss and Tragedy: Mahmoud's Tale in Nabatieh

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

Alarm sirens sounding in Jerusalem: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-27

ISF seizes 450,000 Captagon pills intended for smuggling abroad

LBCI
World News
10:47

Abu Ubaida: Our resistance to this aggression will continue until the last Israeli soldier exits Gaza

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-08-23

A section of the bridge that links the lanes of the highway between Al-Herri and Chekka on the side of the highway heading towards Beirut collapsed without causing any damage. The road is still open for traffic in both directions.

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:45

Hezbollah leader addresses Israeli 'deliberate' aggression on civilians, highlights resistance capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:35

Fuel prices rise again across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:29

Akram Azouri to LBCI: We will file new complaint against the authority on behalf of Central Bank of Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Israeli Minister: Global pressure needed on Iran and Hezbollah to withdraw from Southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:35

Sources to LBCI: Financial incentives to maintain staff in critical departments

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Lebanon submits UN complaint against Israel's 'deadliest' strikes on the south: MOFA

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Lebanese Civil Defense concludes operations at Nabatieh site after Israeli strike: Here are the details

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:58

Israeli tanks target Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More