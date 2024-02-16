News
Israel's Targeted Assassinations and Hezbollah's Losses
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-16 | 06:50
Israel's Targeted Assassinations and Hezbollah's Losses
The toll of Hezbollah martyrs on the road to Jerusalem is significant.
Officially mourned as of Friday morning, four months and a week after the party's supportive operations in Gaza began, 203 martyrs have fallen.
In the July 2006 war, which lasted 33 days, the Israeli occupation destroyed entire villages and neighborhoods, witnessed ground invasions and intense bombardments, and encompassed the South, Beirut, and the Bekaa Valley.
Hezbollah lost over 300 martyrs during this conflict. The supportive operations in Gaza, which began in the South on October 8th, are ongoing and gradually escalating.
Drones, reconnaissance aircraft, espionage, and technical penetration of phones and cameras are playing a significant role in this war, leading to an increase in the number of Hezbollah martyrs targeted in vehicles, homes, or forests during simultaneous operations.
Technological infiltration allowed the Israeli occupation to track and assassinate Hezbollah leaders and field commanders.
Wissam al-Taweel was the prominent leader assassinated by Israel. He belonged to the generation that accompanied military leaders Imad Mughniyeh and Mustafa Badreddine and was responsible for managing operations on the Southern front.
The assassination of al-Taweel in Majdal al-Salim was not the only one; Israeli surveillance and breach succeeded in assassinating five martyrs from field commanders in an operation targeting a house in Beit Yahoun. They were Abbas Muhammad Raad, Khalil Jawad Shihimi, Ahmad Hasan Mustafa, Muhammad Hasan Ahmad Cherri, and Bassam Ali Kanjou.
Israel assassinated a field commander during the funeral procession of martyr Ali al-Burji. The final chapter of the assassination of field commanders came with the martyrdom of Ali al-Debbes in the crime committed in Nabatieh, where children and women also fell.
Field sources say that these individuals represent capabilities and possess significant expertise. Still, Hezbollah's structure is built flexibly to complete all field missions from top to bottom in rank according to the same efficiency.
These sources add that Hezbollah acknowledges and mourns its martyrs. At the same time, the Israeli army applies strict control to prevent recognition of its killed and wounded and its losses on the northern front.
News Bulletin Reports
Israel
Hezbollah
Lebanon
