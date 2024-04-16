Airport workers in Lebanon seek fair compensation for night shifts

2024-04-16 | 12:20
Airport workers in Lebanon seek fair compensation for night shifts
2min
Airport workers in Lebanon seek fair compensation for night shifts

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

At Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport, the struggles of the workers are no different from those of other public administrations.
 
Although they receive wages and benefits similar to other public sector employees, the problem lies elsewhere.
 
There are an estimated 200 employees working in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
 
They are distributed across various departments, including airport management, air navigation, meteorology, equipment maintenance, and other sections.
More than half of them work night shifts.
 
Like other companies, the wage for nighttime work is calculated differently from daytime work.
 
At the airport, the hourly rate for working at night is calculated as 1/100th of the base salary.
 
Given that the average base salary is 3 million Lebanese pounds, the additional payment for one hour of night work amounts to 30,000 Lebanese pounds, which is added to the salary.
 
Despite ] of salary increases granted to the public sector, nighttime work hours at the airport were not included, remaining under the old calculation, which prompted airport workers to consider striking.
 
The employees' demands are justified, and it is unreasonable to expect them to work night shifts for a nominal financial compensation.
 
The employees have refrained from taking any action or going on strike, awaiting the results of ongoing discussions.
 
According to airport management and the Ministry of Public Works, the employees' demands are justified, and it is unfair to expect them to work arduous night shifts for negligible financial compensation.
 
According to information made available to LBCI, the employees have postponed any action or strike and continue to work, awaiting the results of the discussions conducted by airport management and the Caretaker Minister of Public Works to give the rightful compensation to those who deserve it.


