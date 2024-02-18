The Geostrategic Impact of Adviivka's Capture on Russian-Ukrainian Relations and US Aid Delays

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-18 | 10:18
High views
The Geostrategic Impact of Adviivka&#39;s Capture on Russian-Ukrainian Relations and US Aid Delays
2min
The Geostrategic Impact of Adviivka's Capture on Russian-Ukrainian Relations and US Aid Delays

An area in Ukraine, called Adviivka, fell into the hands of the Russian army due to illegal immigration in America. So, what's the connection between these two issues? Here's the explanation.
 
Adviivka is a key area in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine since 2022. Its primary significance lies in its geographical proximity to Donetsk, an area originally Ukrainian but annexed by Russia.
 
Adviivka fell to the Russian army after the Ukrainian army withdrew from it due to significant losses. This area was strategically important for the Ukrainian army for several reasons, including its ability to threaten Donetsk, which is under Russian control.
 
The moral and tactical loss came as a result of significant delays in the arrival of US military aid to Ukraine.
 
So, what delayed the US aid for months?
 
This issue is part of the debate and tug-of-war between Democrats and Republicans in the USA, especially with the preparations for the presidential elections. 
 
Democrats are pushing for the approval of a law providing aid to Ukraine, Taiwan, and Israel, while Republicans reject any foreign aid unless a law is passed to curb illegal immigration from Mexico to the United States.

The law providing aid to Ukraine passed the Senate, but its path through the House of Representatives seems to be prolonged.

Beyond electoral maneuvering, this matter also relates to ideological differences between Democrats, who attach great importance to foreign policy, and Republicans, who focus more on America's interests, which directly impact domestic affairs.

As a result, Putin's army's control over Adviivka has given him a significant positive boost for his re-election for a fifth term, just about a month before the Russian elections.

News Bulletin Reports

Russia

Ukraine

