Escalating Tensions: Russia's Move Against the Baltic States and the West

News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-18 | 11:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Escalating Tensions: Russia&#39;s Move Against the Baltic States and the West
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Escalating Tensions: Russia's Move Against the Baltic States and the West

Approximately 1400 kilometers away from the Russo-Ukrainian war, and with developments unfolding as a result of this conflict, an old tension between Russia and its neighbors, particularly the Baltic states (Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania), seems to be taking on a new dimension.
In an unprecedented move in Russian history, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs issued an arrest warrant against the Prime Minister of Estonia, Kaja Kallas, placing her on a wanted list without specifying the charges.
This decision represents a new form of Russian escalation and a direct message to the West and NATO. But why?
 
It is important to understand that the tension between Russia and Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, which border the Baltic Sea, has lasted for over 100 years. The three Baltic countries were part of the Soviet Union until they gained their independence between 1990 and 1991.
 
Since then, these small nations have preferred openness to the West over the East, achieved rapid economic growth, attracted foreign investments, and strengthened their joint defense and security cooperation. Additionally, in 2004, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania joined the European Union and NATO, becoming members of the Eurozone.
Today, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, there is growing concern among the Baltic states about being the next targets after Ukraine, especially since 25% of Estonia and Latvia's populations are of Russian origin. These countries fear that Moscow might exploit and arm these minorities.
 
Along Lithuania's borders lies the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, which includes the only Russian port not subject to snow throughout the year. Russia claims that Lithuania has taken part of the territory belonging to it.
Therefore, Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania are among the countries that have supported Ukraine in its war against Russia and have reinforced NATO forces on their territories as members of the alliance.
 
But why the decision to arrest the Prime Minister of Estonia? Simply because Putin sees Kallas as the most rigid among the Baltic states, and she had previously expressed readiness to take over as NATO Secretary General. She also stated that she would demand the allocation of 0.25% of the gross domestic product to arm Ukraine and ban tourist visas for Russians.
Moreover, Putin considers Estonia's attempts to interfere in Russian elections through campaigns on social media.
 
This Russian decision may not affect Kallas's political career internally, within NATO, or the European Union, but it may enable Russia's allied or proximate countries to arrest the Prime Minister of Estonia and take her to Russia. Additionally, this decision serves as a means for Russia to incite Russian minorities in the Baltic states against them, and who knows if the Ukrainian scenario might be repeated.
Therefore, this new Russian decision against the Prime Minister of Estonia is not only an escalation towards the Baltic states but also towards NATO led by the West. Will Putin dare to ignite tensions on the doorstep of the Baltic states, despite previously stating that there were no plans to wage war against a NATO member state?

News Bulletin Reports

Russia

Baltci States

Ukraine

War

Military

LBCI Next
Hezbollah's Missile Arsenal: A Threat to Israel's Eilat and Beyond
Drug smuggling issue: Regional meeting to tackle drug smuggling across Syrian borders
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
07:13

Putin: The course of war in Ukraine is "life or death" issue for Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-02-09

Putin tells Tucker Carlson Russia has no interest in expanding its Ukraine war to other countries

LBCI
World News
2024-02-05

Kremlin warns against using frozen Russian assets as collateral for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-02-02

Russia denounces Ecuador's decision to hand Russian military hardware to US

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:07

New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

The Geostrategic Impact of Adviivka's Capture on Russian-Ukrainian Relations and US Aid Delays

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:09

Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:41

Israeli Security Rifts Amid Preparations for Ramadan and Potential Rafah Incursion

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:29

French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-17

German Chancellor calls on Israel to adhere to international law

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-17

Qatari Foreign Minister: Gaza's truce talks in the last few days were not very promising

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:08

Truce between Israel and Hamas: Here is the Egyptian vision

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Hariri extends Lebanon visit amid growing demand for meetings: Sources to Al-Anbaa

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:29

French escalating concern over 'comprehensive war' in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:36

Maronite Patriarch: Heroism lies in avoiding war, not in waging it

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:53

Hezbollah's Missile Arsenal: A Threat to Israel's Eilat and Beyond

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:08

Truce between Israel and Hamas: Here is the Egyptian vision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:09

Exploring Zero Coupon Bonds in Lebanon's Financial Crisis

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:48

Netanyahu firmly rejects 'unilateral imposition of Palestinian state'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:51

Gaza's second-largest hospital 'completely out of service'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More