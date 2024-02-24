News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mhem tkoun Massihi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Unfolding Conflict: The Russian War on Ukraine and its Global Implications
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-24 | 06:19
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Unfolding Conflict: The Russian War on Ukraine and its Global Implications
Report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
It is the most significant war Europe has seen since the end of World War II, the Russian war on Ukraine.
A war that Moscow expected to achieve its goals by returning Kyiv to obedience within a few months, but the battles today entered their third year.
A war from which Moscow did not emerge defeated or victorious.
Russia was surprised by Ukraine's defense of itself with this momentum, as behind Ukraine stood billions of dollars from the United States and military support, alongside NATO support, which expanded during the war with the accession of Finland and Sweden.
In a precedent in Europe for decades, Russia invaded and seized Ukrainian territories. In contrast, Ukraine managed to reclaim some others before Kyiv's efforts, most notably Russia's annexation of Zaporizhzhia and the fall of the city of Mariupol.
As a result of this war, 8 million people fled Ukraine, while about 5 million others were displaced from one area to another within Ukraine, and today, about 17 million people need assistance, according to UNHCR figures.
The war was not only military but also economic, in which the West fought Russia with its sanctions. Yet, Moscow surprised the world with its resilience in the face of these sanctions, as Moscow, during the war, reduced its external debt from $46 billion to $32 billion and achieved a surplus in commodity trade, nearly $300 billion, according to the World Trade Organization.
While Russia has withstood with its massive capabilities, Ukraine has stood with the international support it received, with its president complaining of its decline amid the Israeli war on Gaza.
After the gross domestic product fell by 29.1 percent in 2022, it returned to rise by about 5 percent this year, with expectations of a rise by about 7 percent next year, and the question today is, how long will this raging war continue?
And in whose favor will the outcome of this battle be decided, which affects the continent as a whole?
News Bulletin Reports
Ukraine
Russia
Next
Climate Change Impact: Contrasting Ski Seasons in Lebanon and Europe"
Lebanon's public sector: Struggles with billions in salary costs
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
05:41
On the anniversary of the invasion, Ukraine announces striking a primary Russian steel plant
World News
05:41
On the anniversary of the invasion, Ukraine announces striking a primary Russian steel plant
0
World News
2024-02-22
Ukraine: Russia has launched over 8,000 missiles and 4,630 drones during war
World News
2024-02-22
Ukraine: Russia has launched over 8,000 missiles and 4,630 drones during war
0
World News
2024-02-22
Russia declares control over Pobeda village in eastern Ukraine
World News
2024-02-22
Russia declares control over Pobeda village in eastern Ukraine
0
World News
2024-02-21
Report: 45,123 Russian soldiers died in Ukraine since the start of the war
World News
2024-02-21
Report: 45,123 Russian soldiers died in Ukraine since the start of the war
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:00
Navigating the Rental Surge: Lebanon's Housing Dilemma in Times of Crisis
News Bulletin Reports
07:00
Navigating the Rental Surge: Lebanon's Housing Dilemma in Times of Crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
06:37
Climate Change Impact: Contrasting Ski Seasons in Lebanon and Europe"
News Bulletin Reports
06:37
Climate Change Impact: Contrasting Ski Seasons in Lebanon and Europe"
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Lebanon's public sector: Struggles with billions in salary costs
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Lebanon's public sector: Struggles with billions in salary costs
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
Israel's post-Gaza war plan: What does Netanyahu's plan entail?
News Bulletin Reports
11:42
Israel's post-Gaza war plan: What does Netanyahu's plan entail?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:58
UKMTO gets report of vessel sighting four craft near Oman's Qalhat LNG terminal
Middle East News
11:58
UKMTO gets report of vessel sighting four craft near Oman's Qalhat LNG terminal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-04
Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year
News Bulletin Reports
2024-02-04
Lebanese education crisis: Catholic schools in Lebanon surprise parents with tuition hikes mid-year
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-13
MP Mohamad Hajjar to LBCI: Legacy of internal openness and the Hariri school
Lebanon News
2024-02-13
MP Mohamad Hajjar to LBCI: Legacy of internal openness and the Hariri school
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Watchtowers on the borders: What prompted Syrian authorities to protest?
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Watchtowers on the borders: What prompted Syrian authorities to protest?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
09:51
Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
09:51
Watch Lebanon vs. Syria in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 5:00 PM on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
2
Sports News
12:02
Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78
Sports News
12:02
Final score: Lebanon defeats Syria 87-78
3
World News
09:19
Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir
World News
09:19
Washington imposes sanctions on the Russian payment system Mir
4
Lebanon News
04:46
US Embassy in Beirut delivers seven vessels to Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
04:46
US Embassy in Beirut delivers seven vessels to Lebanese Army
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:46
Arab Tourism Organization designate Kfardebian as the Arab Winter Resort Capital 2024
News Bulletin Reports
10:46
Arab Tourism Organization designate Kfardebian as the Arab Winter Resort Capital 2024
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Watchtowers on the borders: What prompted Syrian authorities to protest?
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
Watchtowers on the borders: What prompted Syrian authorities to protest?
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Lebanon's public sector: Struggles with billions in salary costs
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Lebanon's public sector: Struggles with billions in salary costs
8
Lebanon News
10:19
Israeli strikes target facilities belonging to the South Lebanon Water Establishment
Lebanon News
10:19
Israeli strikes target facilities belonging to the South Lebanon Water Establishment
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More