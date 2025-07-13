Netanyahu says working with Trump on Arab normalization

Middle East News
13-07-2025 | 05:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu says working with Trump on Arab normalization
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu says working with Trump on Arab normalization

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that he is coordinating closely with U.S. President Donald Trump to pursue normalization agreements with additional Arab states, as well as a potential deal in Gaza.

In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu said, "I worked with Trump during my last visit to the United States on an agreement regarding Gaza. I hope an agreement is reached, and I believe we will eventually achieve all of our goals in Gaza, including the destruction of Hamas."

On Iran, Netanyahu emphasized the importance of maintaining pressure. "We scored a great victory over Iran," he claimed, suggesting that this could lead to "tremendous growth."

He also made a controversial remark regarding targeted assassinations, stating: "We have killed Iranian nuclear scientists in the past, but not like the senior scientists we eliminated in the recent war."

Middle East News

Netanyahu

Israel

US

Trump

Arab

Normalization

LBCI Next
Syria says wildfires contained after 10 days
Mixed signals from US envoy Tom Barrack: Lebanon-Israel mediation stirs politics; Hezbollah 'pushes back'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-07-09

Netanyahu says meeting with Trump focused on efforts to free hostages

LBCI
World News
2025-04-22

Trump says 'on the same side of every issue' with Netanyahu after call

LBCI
World News
2025-07-06

Netanyahu says his meeting with Trump can 'help advance' Gaza deal

LBCI
World News
2025-07-02

Trump says US could reach trade deal with India, casts doubt on deal with Japan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:06

Syria says wildfires contained after 10 days

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Mixed signals from US envoy Tom Barrack: Lebanon-Israel mediation stirs politics; Hezbollah 'pushes back'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

US backs $100M Super Tucano support for Lebanon in key show of military aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Lebanon-Syria tensions rise as Damascus steps up pressure over detainee issue

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-08

Key priorities in PM Salam’s Bekaa visit: Cannabis reform, border control and security

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-21

From ceasefire to daily strikes: Hezbollah disarmament debate coincides with renewed Israeli aggression

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Surveillance towers on the southern border? Lebanon weighs UK plan amid Israeli concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Mixed signals from US envoy Tom Barrack: Lebanon-Israel mediation stirs politics; Hezbollah 'pushes back'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Lebanon-Syria tensions rise as Damascus steps up pressure over detainee issue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Surveillance towers on the southern border? Lebanon weighs UK plan amid Israeli concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:47

US envoy Tom Barrack clarifies Syria remarks: Not a threat to Lebanon, but a vision for coexistence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

US backs $100M Super Tucano support for Lebanon in key show of military aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:26

Israeli army claims strike killed Hezbollah member in Lebanon's south

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Lebanon’s water paradox: Taps run dry while water 'flows away'

LBCI
Middle East News
05:27

Netanyahu says working with Trump on Arab normalization

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More