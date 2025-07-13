Netanyahu says working with Trump on Arab normalization

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed that he is coordinating closely with U.S. President Donald Trump to pursue normalization agreements with additional Arab states, as well as a potential deal in Gaza.



In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu said, "I worked with Trump during my last visit to the United States on an agreement regarding Gaza. I hope an agreement is reached, and I believe we will eventually achieve all of our goals in Gaza, including the destruction of Hamas."



On Iran, Netanyahu emphasized the importance of maintaining pressure. "We scored a great victory over Iran," he claimed, suggesting that this could lead to "tremendous growth."



He also made a controversial remark regarding targeted assassinations, stating: "We have killed Iranian nuclear scientists in the past, but not like the senior scientists we eliminated in the recent war."