News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
United Nations Raises Alarm on Starvation Crisis in Gaza: Urgent Action Needed
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-19 | 13:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
United Nations Raises Alarm on Starvation Crisis in Gaza: Urgent Action Needed
A report by Ali al-Hajj, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
A new and advanced position from the United Nations was recorded by the spokesperson of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the issue of starvation in Gaza. According to the international organization, the extremely strict restrictions imposed by Israel on the entry of aid into the territory and the possibility of using starvation as a weapon may constitute a war crime.
This international stance comes based on an assessment issued by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), which is considered a reference for the figures provided by the United Nations. The assessment confirms that full-scale famine could occur between mid-March and May if the war does not cease.
In terms of the study's figures, the northern Gaza Strip and Gaza City are primarily situated in Phase 5 of food insecurity, which is a designation for famine affecting seventy percent of the population. Meanwhile, central areas like Deir Al-Balah and Khan Yunis are approaching fifty percent, categorized as Phase 4, which is the severe stage before the last, and reaching forty-five percent in Rafah, also in Phase 4.
According to the figures until mid-March, 677,000 Gazans suffer from hunger, while 876,000 are in the severe stage. However, notably, starting from mid-March, the number of people in all pre-famine stages will decrease, pushing all of them into the more severe stages.
Perhaps the most significant indicator of Gaza's plight is the absence of any person in Gaza living in acceptable food security. If these figures are approximate for what is happening within the Gaza Strip due to hunger, what will the actual situation be if the world does not find a solution to Israel's blockade and war on Gaza in the near future?
News Bulletin Reports
UN
Crisis
Gaza
Next
The Lethal Rise of Synthetic Drugs: A Global Crisis and International Response
Longing for independence: The Kurdish 'struggle' in Iraq
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12
Unprecedented Famine Crisis Grips Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-12
Unprecedented Famine Crisis Grips Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-01
UNRWA's February shutdown sparks crisis: Gaza's refugees face uncertainty
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-02-01
UNRWA's February shutdown sparks crisis: Gaza's refugees face uncertainty
0
World News
14:14
UNRWA head should be able to visit Gaza operations, US State Dept says
World News
14:14
UNRWA head should be able to visit Gaza operations, US State Dept says
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:21
UN: Israeli restrictions on aid entry to Gaza 'may constitute war crime'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:21
UN: Israeli restrictions on aid entry to Gaza 'may constitute war crime'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:51
The Rafah conundrum: Israel's challenge and Hamas' demands amidst complex negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:51
The Rafah conundrum: Israel's challenge and Hamas' demands amidst complex negotiations
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Continuing Diplomatic Engagement: Quintet Committee's Talks with Lebanese Leaders
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Continuing Diplomatic Engagement: Quintet Committee's Talks with Lebanese Leaders
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Private Sector Wage Increases Approved: Impact on Minimum Wage and Pension Concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
Private Sector Wage Increases Approved: Impact on Minimum Wage and Pension Concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
The Lethal Rise of Synthetic Drugs: A Global Crisis and International Response
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
The Lethal Rise of Synthetic Drugs: A Global Crisis and International Response
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
15:54
Saudi Arabia intends to create fund of about $40 billion to invest in artificial intelligence, NYT reports
Middle East News
15:54
Saudi Arabia intends to create fund of about $40 billion to invest in artificial intelligence, NYT reports
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-26
Hezbollah targets Branit Barracks directly with rocket fire
Lebanon News
2024-02-26
Hezbollah targets Branit Barracks directly with rocket fire
0
World News
2023-11-07
The United States opposes "reoccupation" of Gaza by Israel
World News
2023-11-07
The United States opposes "reoccupation" of Gaza by Israel
0
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Qatar seeking Israel-Hamas deal to release 50 hostages and 3-day truce: Sources
Middle East News
2023-11-15
Qatar seeking Israel-Hamas deal to release 50 hostages and 3-day truce: Sources
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:03
Hezbollah's top official, Wafiq Safa, departs for the Emirates on private jet
Lebanon News
10:03
Hezbollah's top official, Wafiq Safa, departs for the Emirates on private jet
2
Lebanon News
11:04
Israeli army establishes new brigade on the Syrian-Lebanese border
Lebanon News
11:04
Israeli army establishes new brigade on the Syrian-Lebanese border
3
Middle East News
04:13
Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah weapon warehouses in Damascus
Middle East News
04:13
Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah weapon warehouses in Damascus
4
Lebanon News
11:39
Frangieh's nomination: Geagea addresses resistance's standpoint on presidential candidacy
Lebanon News
11:39
Frangieh's nomination: Geagea addresses resistance's standpoint on presidential candidacy
5
Press Highlights
03:37
Gaza truce to activate Hochstein's movement toward Lebanon
Press Highlights
03:37
Gaza truce to activate Hochstein's movement toward Lebanon
6
Press Highlights
01:48
Between UN deliberations and Doha diplomacy: Lebanon and Rafah await 'critical moments'
Press Highlights
01:48
Between UN deliberations and Doha diplomacy: Lebanon and Rafah await 'critical moments'
7
Lebanon Economy
03:24
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:24
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
06:05
Mikati calls for unity amidst political turmoil: Lebanon's future at stake
Lebanon News
06:05
Mikati calls for unity amidst political turmoil: Lebanon's future at stake
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More