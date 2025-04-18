Israel says to lead 'clear course of action' to stop Iran acquiring nuclear arms

18-04-2025 | 08:30
Israel says to lead &#39;clear course of action&#39; to stop Iran acquiring nuclear arms
Israel says to lead 'clear course of action' to stop Iran acquiring nuclear arms

Defense Minister Israel Katz on Friday affirmed Israel's unwavering commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, saying it had a "clear course of action" to prevent this.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I, along with all relevant bodies, are committed to leading a clear course of action that will prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons," Katz said in a statement.



AFP
 

