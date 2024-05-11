News
Kuwait's Emir Dissolves Parliament: An Unprecedented Political Shift
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-11
Kuwait's Emir Dissolves Parliament: An Unprecedented Political Shift
A report by Ahmad Abdallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
In a fiery move, Kuwait's Emir, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, announced the dissolution of the National Assembly and the suspension of certain constitutional provisions for four years.
Following this decision, the Emir and the government now assume the powers of the National Assembly, marking an unprecedented shift in the oldest democracy in the Gulf region.
For the past 61 years, Kuwait has operated under a parliamentary system, fostering a vibrant political life. The National Assembly held significant authority in governing the country compared to its neighbors, possessing the ability to question and hold accountable the head of state and ministers. This has made the Assembly chamber a stage for intense debates since Kuwait's founding.
Since 2020, Kuwait has experienced an unparalleled political stalemate. The Emir dissolved the Assembly four times, leading to the election of new assemblies, none of which managed to continue. However, today's decision by the Emir is different. He dissolved the current National Assembly, dominated by opposition figures including Salafists, without calling for new elections. Instead, the Emir and his government retain the Assembly's powers for the next four years.
This move follows what the Emir deemed as several transgressions that troubled him, such as demands by some MPs to participate in the selection of the Crown Prince—a perceived unprecedented encroachment on his powers. Additionally, there were calls by members of the new Assembly to hold the former Interior Minister accountable if reappointed in the new government, which contradicts the Kuwaiti constitution. The constitution grants MPs the right to hold ministers accountable for their current actions, not retroactively.
This is a recurring crisis but one that is steering the country into unprecedented territory. It underscores a deep-seated governance crisis where political, tribal, and sectarian dynamics intertwine, amidst corruption crises that hinder the country's economic progress and recovery, akin to neighboring countries.
News Bulletin Reports
Kuwait
Emir
Parliament
Politics
