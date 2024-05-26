Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Thousands of young Lebanese are currently driving without licenses. This situation arose after the Traffic Management Organization halted driving tests in October 2022, leaving many, including those born in 2004, 2005, and 2006, without a driving license.



The problem lies in a financial dispute with Inkript, the company responsible for importing biometric cards, which ceased operations due to an outstanding payment of $8 million from the government.



However, progress has been made recently toward resolving these issues:



1. Budget allocation: The dispute between the government and Inkript has been initially resolved following a decision by the Traffic Management Organization to include the required amount in its 2024 budget.



2. New application process: A new regulation mandates that anyone needing a driver's license must obtain an application form from driving schools, a procedure that was not enforced previously.



3. Training of examiners: More than 30 officers and inspectors from the Internal Security Forces are currently being trained to form examination committees for driving tests. Additionally, driving school instructors are undergoing training sessions.



4. Examination grounds: Efforts are underway to prepare a testing ground for driving exams.



Once biometric cards are available, individuals will be able to apply for licenses online.



The Traffic Management Organization will soon introduce a new electronic application system, allowing users to upload their applications and necessary documents via an online platform.



For those who passed their driving tests in 2022, before the issuance of the halt, the Traffic Management Organization will start distributing licenses to approximately 2,000 individuals early next week, following the arrival of a new batch of cards.



As for drivers needing to renew their licenses, they are currently being issued a temporary paper form instead of a biometric card.



Once the cards are available, these individuals can visit Inkript to have their biometric cards printed using the temporary form.



Additionally, the Interior Minister has extended the deadline for license renewals for those whose licenses have expired until the end of June.