Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet

News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-09 | 12:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli military strategy: Gantz&#39;s potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The Forum of Families of Hostages, backed by tens of thousands of Israelis, continued its protests, demanding a swift prisoner exchange deal. 

This comes despite political and security officials' claims that the successful military operation to free four hostages from the al-Nuseirat refugee camp, achieved through exceptional intelligence efforts, encourages similar future operations.

Celebrations of the operation’s success persisted on Sunday, despite its implications not only for the prisoner swap but also for the situation on the ground in Gaza and Lebanon. 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, appearing upbeat before the cameras, tried to leverage the operation to mitigate the crisis within his government and the War Cabinet.

However, Netanyahu failed to convince War Cabinet member Benny Gantz not to resign. 

Gantz is expected to announce his decision on Sunday evening, with all indications pointing towards his intention to leave the cabinet. This aligns him with opposition leader Yair Lapid, who labeled Netanyahu's government as reckless, and Gadi Eizenkot, who calls for unified pressure to secure a prisoner deal and oust Netanyahu's administration.

The War Cabinet, which will convene following Gantz's announcement, will discuss his potential successor, with predictions favoring Gideon Sa’ar, a close ally of Netanyahu. 

The cabinet will also continue deliberating on preparations for a pilot project approved in last week's session. This project involves engaging local Palestinian figures to replace Hamas in the northern regions of the Gaza Strip.

Dubbed "Humanitarian Bubbles," the project will see these figures operate under Israeli military protection to distribute aid, with plans to address other civil issues in the neighborhoods where the project is implemented. 

The military will be deployed across various parts of the Gaza Strip, selecting specific areas to eliminate Hamas fighters and leaders, conducting operations, and then withdrawing. 

The method for preventing Hamas' return to these areas remains unclear and constitutes the next phase of the military's operations following the completion of the Rafah mission.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israeli

Military

Strategy

Benny Gantz

Resignation

War

Cabinet

LBCI Next
Israel's 'rescue' operation with US cooperation: How aid vehicles were used in a deadly Gaza operation
"Devastation in Gaza: The Impact of Israel's Surprise Raid on Nuseirat Camp"
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08

Gantz delays press conference on resignation from war cabinet

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-08

Israeli strikes pound Gaza as Gantz threatens to resign from war cabinet

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-05

Latest details about the meeting of Israeli war cabinet regarding Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-05-26

Israeli official: War cabinet meeting expected Sunday evening to discuss agreement on hostages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Contrasting realities: The truth behind Palestinians' health conditions in Israeli prisons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Israel's 'rescue' operation with US cooperation: How aid vehicles were used in a deadly Gaza operation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-08

"Devastation in Gaza: The Impact of Israel's Surprise Raid on Nuseirat Camp"

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-08

Shifting Tides: The Evolving US-French Approaches to Lebanon's Crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-04-02

Washington urges Israel to investigate airstrike that killed NGO workers, Blinken says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-07

Upgraded air defense: Hezbollah announces first-ever targeting of Israeli warplanes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Israel's 'rescue' operation with US cooperation: How aid vehicles were used in a deadly Gaza operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-21

From civil war to Beirut blast: Lebanese mothers' unyielding resilience amidst years of turmoil

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:56

Al-Qassam Brigades: Three hostages killed in Israel’s hostage-freeing operation in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Israeli military strategy: Gantz's potential resignation shakes Israeli War Cabinet

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Ghazi Aridi to LBCI: French Envoy seeks Joumblatt's help in presidential consultations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Israel's 'rescue' operation with US cooperation: How aid vehicles were used in a deadly Gaza operation

LBCI
Middle East News
09:04

Houthis say they targeted British destroyer in Red Sea

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:48

Gaza war death toll surpasses 37,000: Health Ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:29

274 Palestinians killed in Saturday’s strikes on al-Nuseirat camp: Health Ministry

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More