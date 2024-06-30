US Mediator Hochstein Heads to Paris to Discuss Lebanon and Southern Conflict Amid Israeli-Gaza Tensions

News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-30 | 13:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US Mediator Hochstein Heads to Paris to Discuss Lebanon and Southern Conflict Amid Israeli-Gaza Tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
US Mediator Hochstein Heads to Paris to Discuss Lebanon and Southern Conflict Amid Israeli-Gaza Tensions

A report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

US mediator, Amos Hochstein, is set to head to the French capital in a few days. Lebanon and the ongoing war in the south are on the agenda of his discussions.

During his last visit to Lebanon, Hochstein asked Speaker Nabih Nabih Berri whether Lebanon insists on linking the southern front with the Gaza front and if it would refuse a ceasefire unless a ceasefire is also established in Gaza.

When he received the answer that the two fronts would remain linked, Hochstein informed Berri that as soon as a ceasefire is achieved, he would return to Beirut the following day to discuss the implementation of Resolution 1701.

Currently, there is talk about the possibility that Israel might move to the third phase, which involves withdrawing from some positions in the Gaza Strip and ceasing fire without announcing it and without any agreement with Hamas. They would conduct operations with specific targets, either to free hostages or target Hamas. Hochstein is trying to push forward the mediation in the south to achieve a ceasefire in parallel with the implementation of Israel's third phase.

His visit to Paris on July 3rd is part of this effort. According to information made available to LBCI, it also reflects the agreement between Presidents Biden and Macron in their recent summit regarding coordination, communication, and developing a joint approach to the solution in southern Lebanon.

Information made available to LBCI also report that one of the options on the table is to merge the French paper and US ideas about the solution in the south, as well as to determine the appropriate framework for negotiations.

To recap, the French paper proposed a solution that separates the southern front from Gaza, fully implements Resolution 1701, evacuates Hezbollah members from south of the Litani River, and deploys 15,000 army soldiers alongside the cessation of Israeli military operations. Hochstein's ideas revolve around resolving points of dispute with Israel, except for the B1 area in Naqoura and the Shebaa Farms, and organizing rather than eliminating Israeli aerial violations over Lebanon.

In addition to his meetings with senior French Foreign Ministry officials, it is known that the presidential file will not be absent from Hochstein's visit, as he will discuss it in a meeting with the French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian.
 

News Bulletin Reports

US

Hochstein

Lebanon

Israel

Gaza

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israeli Army Intensifies Gaza Operations as Netanyahu Shifts Focus to Northern Front Amid Rising Tensions
Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-23

Israel Defense chief to discuss Gaza and Lebanon on US trip

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-21

Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-18

US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-18

US Envoy Hochstein's mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Iranian Presidential Election Heads to Second Round Amidst Uncertainty and Low Turnout

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israeli Army Intensifies Gaza Operations as Netanyahu Shifts Focus to Northern Front Amid Rising Tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-29

Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-29

Historic low voter turnout: Reformist candidate leads in Iranian presidential elections

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12

Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-31

White House: Biden will make statements regarding the Middle East on Friday

LBCI
World News
2024-06-19

Swedish MPs vote in favor of US defense cooperation deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-16

Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:11

Bassil affirms rejection of any policy that leads to war: "Lebanon is currently threatened because of Israel"

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:03

FPM leader Gebran Bassil urges resistance against Israel, rejects imposed decisions

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:44

Drone strike hits house in South Lebanon village after artillery bombardment

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:21

Israeli tanks advance in northern and southern Gaza as fighting rages

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi: Political work should serve citizens' basic rights and economic needs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Iranian Presidential Election Heads to Second Round Amidst Uncertainty and Low Turnout

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

US Mediator Hochstein Heads to Paris to Discuss Lebanon and Southern Conflict Amid Israeli-Gaza Tensions

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:07

Israel extends period for cooperation between Israeli and Palestinian banks

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More