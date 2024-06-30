News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
o
Bekaa
o
Keserwan
o
Metn
o
Mount Lebanon
o
North
o
South
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
o
Bekaa
o
Keserwan
o
Metn
o
Mount Lebanon
o
North
o
South
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Mediator Hochstein Heads to Paris to Discuss Lebanon and Southern Conflict Amid Israeli-Gaza Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-30 | 13:03
High views
Share
Share
3
min
US Mediator Hochstein Heads to Paris to Discuss Lebanon and Southern Conflict Amid Israeli-Gaza Tensions
A report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
US mediator, Amos Hochstein, is set to head to the French capital in a few days. Lebanon and the ongoing war in the south are on the agenda of his discussions.
During his last visit to Lebanon, Hochstein asked Speaker Nabih Nabih Berri whether Lebanon insists on linking the southern front with the Gaza front and if it would refuse a ceasefire unless a ceasefire is also established in Gaza.
When he received the answer that the two fronts would remain linked, Hochstein informed Berri that as soon as a ceasefire is achieved, he would return to Beirut the following day to discuss the implementation of Resolution 1701.
Currently, there is talk about the possibility that Israel might move to the third phase, which involves withdrawing from some positions in the Gaza Strip and ceasing fire without announcing it and without any agreement with Hamas. They would conduct operations with specific targets, either to free hostages or target Hamas. Hochstein is trying to push forward the mediation in the south to achieve a ceasefire in parallel with the implementation of Israel's third phase.
His visit to Paris on July 3rd is part of this effort. According to information made available to LBCI, it also reflects the agreement between Presidents Biden and Macron in their recent summit regarding coordination, communication, and developing a joint approach to the solution in southern Lebanon.
Information made available to LBCI also report that one of the options on the table is to merge the French paper and US ideas about the solution in the south, as well as to determine the appropriate framework for negotiations.
To recap, the French paper proposed a solution that separates the southern front from Gaza, fully implements Resolution 1701, evacuates Hezbollah members from south of the Litani River, and deploys 15,000 army soldiers alongside the cessation of Israeli military operations. Hochstein's ideas revolve around resolving points of dispute with Israel, except for the B1 area in Naqoura and the Shebaa Farms, and organizing rather than eliminating Israeli aerial violations over Lebanon.
In addition to his meetings with senior French Foreign Ministry officials, it is known that the presidential file will not be absent from Hochstein's visit, as he will discuss it in a meeting with the French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian.
News Bulletin Reports
US
Hochstein
Lebanon
Israel
Gaza
South Lebanon
Next
Israeli Army Intensifies Gaza Operations as Netanyahu Shifts Focus to Northern Front Amid Rising Tensions
Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-23
Israel Defense chief to discuss Gaza and Lebanon on US trip
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-23
Israel Defense chief to discuss Gaza and Lebanon on US trip
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-21
Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State
Lebanon News
2024-06-21
Blinken urges de-escalation in Lebanon, enhanced aid for Gaza in talks with Israeli officials: US Department of State
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-18
US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-18
US Envoy cautions Israel: No Gaza plan endangers Lebanon settlement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-18
US Envoy Hochstein's mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-18
US Envoy Hochstein's mission: Will tensions between Lebanon and Israel de-escalate?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Iranian Presidential Election Heads to Second Round Amidst Uncertainty and Low Turnout
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Iranian Presidential Election Heads to Second Round Amidst Uncertainty and Low Turnout
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israeli Army Intensifies Gaza Operations as Netanyahu Shifts Focus to Northern Front Amid Rising Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israeli Army Intensifies Gaza Operations as Netanyahu Shifts Focus to Northern Front Amid Rising Tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-29
Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-29
Diplomatic solution vs. military action: Israel balances northern front and Gaza war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-29
Historic low voter turnout: Reformist candidate leads in Iranian presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-29
Historic low voter turnout: Reformist candidate leads in Iranian presidential elections
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-12
Hamas seeks assurances from US for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Israel's withdrawal
0
Middle East News
2024-05-31
White House: Biden will make statements regarding the Middle East on Friday
Middle East News
2024-05-31
White House: Biden will make statements regarding the Middle East on Friday
0
World News
2024-06-19
Swedish MPs vote in favor of US defense cooperation deal
World News
2024-06-19
Swedish MPs vote in favor of US defense cooperation deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-16
Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-16
Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:11
Bassil affirms rejection of any policy that leads to war: "Lebanon is currently threatened because of Israel"
Lebanon News
07:11
Bassil affirms rejection of any policy that leads to war: "Lebanon is currently threatened because of Israel"
2
Lebanon News
03:03
FPM leader Gebran Bassil urges resistance against Israel, rejects imposed decisions
Lebanon News
03:03
FPM leader Gebran Bassil urges resistance against Israel, rejects imposed decisions
3
Lebanon News
02:44
Drone strike hits house in South Lebanon village after artillery bombardment
Lebanon News
02:44
Drone strike hits house in South Lebanon village after artillery bombardment
4
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:21
Israeli tanks advance in northern and southern Gaza as fighting rages
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:21
Israeli tanks advance in northern and southern Gaza as fighting rages
5
Lebanon News
05:28
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi: Political work should serve citizens' basic rights and economic needs
Lebanon News
05:28
Maronite Patriarch Al-Rahi: Political work should serve citizens' basic rights and economic needs
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Iranian Presidential Election Heads to Second Round Amidst Uncertainty and Low Turnout
News Bulletin Reports
13:01
Iranian Presidential Election Heads to Second Round Amidst Uncertainty and Low Turnout
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
US Mediator Hochstein Heads to Paris to Discuss Lebanon and Southern Conflict Amid Israeli-Gaza Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
US Mediator Hochstein Heads to Paris to Discuss Lebanon and Southern Conflict Amid Israeli-Gaza Tensions
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:07
Israel extends period for cooperation between Israeli and Palestinian banks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:07
Israel extends period for cooperation between Israeli and Palestinian banks
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More