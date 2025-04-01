Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted on Tuesday as warning that strikes against Iran's nuclear infrastructure would have "catastrophic" consequences for the broader region.



U.S. President Donald Trump threatened on Sunday to bomb Iran and impose secondary tariffs on the country if it fails to come to an agreement with Washington over its nuclear program.



Ryabkov, in a magazine interview quoted by Russian state media, condemned what he called Trump's "ultimatums" to Iran.



"We consider such methods inappropriate, we condemn them," he said.







Reuters