Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage

News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-09 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Debt dispute with Iraq: Lebanon faces electricity shortage

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Lebanon is facing a new challenge with increased electricity rationing starting Thursday unless it finds a quick solution to settle its $164 million debt to Iraq, accumulated since 2022. 

Since 2020, Iraq has been supplying Lebanon with fuel oil, which Sahana Energy Company exchanges for diesel based on a tender by the Energy Ministry to operate power plants.

However, after years of this arrangement, Iraq has refused to deliver Lebanon's fuel oil quota for June. Lebanon will have to replace this quota with 60,000 tons of gas oil if it does not pay part of its debt. Two fuel ships remain anchored at sea awaiting an Iraqi decision. 

Meanwhile, the Deir Ammar power plant has stopped working due to a lack of diesel, and the Zahrani plant only has enough fuel to last until Thursday, currently providing 200 megawatts instead of the 600 needed to operate essential facilities like the airport, port, and water utilities.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati has promised to find a solution to what he called developments in the electricity sector. The Energy Ministry is awaiting a response from the Iraqi government after sending a letter requesting permission for the ships to unload their cargo and explaining Lebanon's difficult circumstances.  

The response is currently stalled between the Iraqi Prime Minister’s office and the Oil Ministry.  
 
The Prime Minister's office had asked the Oil Ministry to hold off on loading the fuel until Lebanon fulfills its commitments, confusing whether this meant delaying loading or just delaying a decision to stop loading.

Can Lebanon meet its commitments or at least part of them? 

Banque du Liban (BDL) is still refusing to transfer any money to the Iraqi central bank's account at BDL without a law passed by the Lebanese Parliament to authorize it. 

Sources from the Energy Ministry confirm that two draft laws have been sent to Parliament, but they have not been added to the agenda for approval.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Debt

Dispute

Iraq

Lebanon

Electricity

Shortage

LBCI Next
Latest episode of the "Hudhud" series: Hezbollah releases new surveillance footage of Israeli sites
French legislative elections: What are the results?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-04

Iraqi armed groups declare readiness to fight Israel if Lebanon war breaks out

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-13

Iraqi FM warns of expanding conflict in Lebanon; Iran rejects regional war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-23

On LBCI, Fouad Makhzoumi's perspective on Lebanon's security, Hezbollah's role, border disputes - Interview highlights

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-27

Negotiations and Internal Disputes Escalate Between Gaza and Lebanon Fronts in Israel

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Unclear Political Landscape in France: Macron's Potential Alliances and Challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:57

Negotiations and Tensions Surrounding a Potential Ceasefire and Hostage Exchange Between Israel and Hamas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

A Historic $1 Billion Deal for Turkey's Automotive Industry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Latest episode of the "Hudhud" series: Hezbollah releases new surveillance footage of Israeli sites

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-05-30

US intends to boycott memorial ceremony to be held at UN for Iranian President

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-06

UN calls for immediate de-escalation along Blue Line to avoid full-scale war: Statement

LBCI
World News
2024-05-04

Debris from drones injures three in Kharkiv

LBCI
World News
2024-06-28

Global watchdog adds Monaco to money laundering 'grey list'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More