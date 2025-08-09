Lebanese soldiers injured in blast from unexploded ordnance in South Lebanon

Several Lebanese Army soldiers were injured, some critically, when unexploded ordnance from past Israeli attacks detonated during a military operation in the town of Majdal Zoun, in the Wadi Zibqin area of the Tyre district.



According to preliminary information, the explosion occurred while a Lebanese Army patrol was working to dismantle remnants of war in the area. Emergency teams rushed to the scene to transport the wounded to nearby hospitals for treatment.