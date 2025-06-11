Parliament Speaker Berri says Lebanon is committed to UNIFIL’s presence in the south — Annahar

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in remarks to Annahar, stated that Lebanon and the people of the south want UNIFIL to remain in their towns, stressing the importance of preserving the longstanding relationship with the force since its deployment in 1978.



He added that no Western or U.N. diplomat had informed him of any intention for the international force to withdraw from the south.