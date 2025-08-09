Lebanese Army says respects peaceful expression, will not allow security breaches, roadblocks, property damage

The Lebanese Army’s Directorate of Guidance issued a statement addressing the current exceptional challenges facing the country, particularly the ongoing Israeli violations of national sovereignty and the sensitive security situation.



The statement noted that some individuals on social media have called for protests and circulated fabricated videos aimed at stirring tensions among citizens.



The army warned against actions that could jeopardize the country’s security through uncalculated moves.



While respecting the right to peaceful expression, the army stressed it will not tolerate any breach of security, disruption of public order, road blockages, or damage to public and private property.



It called on all citizens and political factions to act responsibly during this difficult period and emphasized the importance of unity and solidarity to overcome the threats facing Lebanon.