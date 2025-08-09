Lebanese President Aoun mourns fallen soldiers in South Lebanon

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called Army Commander Gen. Rodolph Haykal to learn about the circumstances of a deadly explosion in the Majdal Zoun–Wadi Zibqin area of Tyre district.



The blast, caused by munitions detonating while members of an army engineering unit were working to remove and neutralize them, killed and wounded several soldiers.



President Aoun expressed sorrow over the loss of the soldiers, offering condolences to their families and the army, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.



"The nation today loses some of its finest sons, who gave their pure lives defending Lebanon's land and sovereignty," he said. "These martyrs wrote with their precious blood the highest meanings of sacrifice and heroism, reaffirming that the Lebanese army remains the nation's shield and guardian of its borders. Their martyrdom is not the end, but a flame of hope lighting the path for future generations, reminding them that freedom is preserved only through great sacrifices."



He vowed that "the blood of our heroic martyrs will not be in vain, but will remain a beacon guiding the struggle for a free, sovereign and independent Lebanon," and prayed for their souls.