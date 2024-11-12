Widespread devastation: The transformation of Beirut's southern suburbs

2024-11-12 | 13:09
Widespread devastation: The transformation of Beirut&#39;s southern suburbs
3min
Widespread devastation: The transformation of Beirut's southern suburbs

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Beirut's southern suburbs, commonly known as Dahieh, are now enduring near-daily airstrikes, with destruction mounting in these areas. 

What began as sporadic attacks has escalated into a systematic and intense assault on Beirut's southern suburbs. 

How did this situation reach such extremes, and what does the destruction look like today?
 
The first airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs since the 2006 war occurred on January 2, 2024, when Israel targeted and killed Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri and six of his associates. 

Seven months passed before the next strike, which, on July 30, assassinated prominent Hezbollah commander Fouad Shokor and an Iranian military advisor in the Haret Hreik area, killing seven civilians, including women and children.

As the summer waned, Israel launched a new and intense campaign, reaching the scale of open warfare. 

Thousands of pagers exploded in September in Beirut's southern suburbs. 
 
The assault's apex came on September 22, when Israel leveled a residential building near the Al Qaem Mosque, killing members of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, including senior commander Ibrahim Aqil, along with dozens of civilians.

Since then, the strikes have continued relentlessly, without warning, taking out multiple targets. 

On September 27, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was killed on the outskirts of Haret Hreik, followed by the assassination of another senior Hezbollah figure, Hashem Safieddine, further escalating the violence.

In early October, Israel introduced a chilling tactic to its campaign: preemptive map releases showing buildings it claimed housed Hezbollah infrastructure. Initially, the maps marked only a few buildings, but now they span entire complexes, with daily airstrikes reaching double digits.
 
The worst-hit neighborhoods include Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Mrayjeh, with severe damage reported in Ghobeiry, St. Therese, and even the outskirts of Choueifat. Entire buildings, shops, cafes, and restaurants have been reduced to rubble.

With Beirut's southern suburbs population largely evacuated, there is no official toll on the extent of the destruction. 

However, the cost is unquestionably high—both financially and emotionally. 

For residents, every demolished street, shop, and apartment carries a piece of their memories, stories, and gatherings that will live on in their hearts, even if the physical spaces are lost forever.
 

