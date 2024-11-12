News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Widespread devastation: The transformation of Beirut's southern suburbs
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-12 | 13:09
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Widespread devastation: The transformation of Beirut's southern suburbs
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Beirut's southern suburbs, commonly known as Dahieh, are now enduring near-daily airstrikes, with destruction mounting in these areas.
What began as sporadic attacks has escalated into a systematic and intense assault on Beirut's southern suburbs.
How did this situation reach such extremes, and what does the destruction look like today?
The first airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs since the 2006 war occurred on January 2, 2024, when Israel targeted and killed Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri and six of his associates.
Seven months passed before the next strike, which, on July 30, assassinated prominent Hezbollah commander Fouad Shokor and an Iranian military advisor in the Haret Hreik area, killing seven civilians, including women and children.
As the summer waned, Israel launched a new and intense campaign, reaching the scale of open warfare.
Thousands of pagers exploded in September in Beirut's southern suburbs.
The assault's apex came on September 22, when Israel leveled a residential building near the Al Qaem Mosque, killing members of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, including senior commander Ibrahim Aqil, along with dozens of civilians.
Since then, the strikes have continued relentlessly, without warning, taking out multiple targets.
On September 27, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was killed on the outskirts of Haret Hreik, followed by the assassination of another senior Hezbollah figure, Hashem Safieddine, further escalating the violence.
In early October, Israel introduced a chilling tactic to its campaign: preemptive map releases showing buildings it claimed housed Hezbollah infrastructure. Initially, the maps marked only a few buildings, but now they span entire complexes, with daily airstrikes reaching double digits.
The worst-hit neighborhoods include Haret Hreik, Laylaki, and Mrayjeh, with severe damage reported in Ghobeiry, St. Therese, and even the outskirts of Choueifat. Entire buildings, shops, cafes, and restaurants have been reduced to rubble.
With Beirut's southern suburbs population largely evacuated, there is no official toll on the extent of the destruction.
However, the cost is unquestionably high—both financially and emotionally.
For residents, every demolished street, shop, and apartment carries a piece of their memories, stories, and gatherings that will live on in their hearts, even if the physical spaces are lost forever.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel
Devastation
Transformation
Beirut
Suburbs
Next
Israel's multi-front war: New Israeli defense minister's statements cast doubt on Lebanon peace efforts
Israel reportedly kills Hezbollah leader Salim Ayyash in Syria: Who is Salim Ayyash?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
18:19
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
18:19
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
17:41
Israel's military issues new evacuation warning for residents of Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
17:41
Israel's military issues new evacuation warning for residents of Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
17:26
Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs as casualties in Lebanon climb (video)
Lebanon News
17:26
Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs as casualties in Lebanon climb (video)
0
Lebanon News
16:46
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
16:46
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Massacre in Akkar: Destruction in Ain Yaaqoub caused by Israeli attacks
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Massacre in Akkar: Destruction in Ain Yaaqoub caused by Israeli attacks
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Israel's multi-front war: New Israeli defense minister's statements cast doubt on Lebanon peace efforts
News Bulletin Reports
13:13
Israel's multi-front war: New Israeli defense minister's statements cast doubt on Lebanon peace efforts
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-11
Israel reportedly kills Hezbollah leader Salim Ayyash in Syria: Who is Salim Ayyash?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-11
Israel reportedly kills Hezbollah leader Salim Ayyash in Syria: Who is Salim Ayyash?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-11
Lebanon awaits US envoy's visit: Lebanese officials deny progress on ceasefire with Israel
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-11
Lebanon awaits US envoy's visit: Lebanese officials deny progress on ceasefire with Israel
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
16:46
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
16:46
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
World News
2024-09-13
Myanmar floods leave 19 dead, displace thousands
World News
2024-09-13
Myanmar floods leave 19 dead, displace thousands
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-08
Hezbollah targets strategic Israeli naval base near Haifa with rocket salvo
Lebanon News
2024-11-08
Hezbollah targets strategic Israeli naval base near Haifa with rocket salvo
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-10
US expresses 'cautious optimism' regarding ceasefire talks in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-10
US expresses 'cautious optimism' regarding ceasefire talks in Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:40
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
09:40
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
05:40
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
05:40
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
0
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:16
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation notice to South Lebanon residents
Lebanon News
07:16
Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation notice to South Lebanon residents
2
Lebanon News
03:06
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry and Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
03:06
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry and Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs
3
Lebanon News
13:27
US envoy Amos Hochstein 'hopeful' for ceasefire agreement in Lebanon soon: Axios
Lebanon News
13:27
US envoy Amos Hochstein 'hopeful' for ceasefire agreement in Lebanon soon: Axios
4
Lebanon News
03:44
Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Lebanon News
03:44
Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning
5
Lebanon News
16:46
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
16:46
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
09:40
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
09:40
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
7
Lebanon News
08:11
Massive destruction in Beirut's southern suburbs following wave of Israeli strikes (Video)
Lebanon News
08:11
Massive destruction in Beirut's southern suburbs following wave of Israeli strikes (Video)
8
Lebanon News
17:26
Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs as casualties in Lebanon climb (video)
Lebanon News
17:26
Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs as casualties in Lebanon climb (video)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More