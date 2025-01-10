Israel's military plans operational presence in Syria, eyes long-term strategy

2025-01-10
Israel&#39;s military plans operational presence in Syria, eyes long-term strategy
2min
Israel's military plans operational presence in Syria, eyes long-term strategy

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Amid growing calls from Israelis in various towns demanding that the government halt the war in Gaza and devise a plan for the "day after" to ensure the return of hostages, Israel's political attention and military focus are shifting toward Syrian territory, with plans already in place.

In parallel, the Israeli military has strengthened its positioning, expanded its deployment, and established military bases in Syria, laying the groundwork for a prolonged presence.

On Thursday evening, following several assessment sessions, a senior security official revealed a plan for an operational Israeli military presence up to 15 kilometers inside Syrian territory.

The Israeli strategy envisions dividing Syria into cantons and regions under the pretext of ensuring the safety and security of minorities, with a specific focus on protecting Druze and Kurdish communities.

The plan also seeks to minimize the risk of hostile armed groups reaching areas near Israel’s borders, according to Energy Minister Eli Cohen, who discussed the strategy during a Cabinet session.

The plan is expected to be presented in a second Cabinet session next week, where practical steps will be outlined. Subsequently, the strategy will be showcased at an international conference in Israel, which aims to secure broad participation.

Israeli research has highlighted growing concerns about Turkey's presence in Syria, with officials warning of the risks and implications of its expanding influence near Israel’s borders.

However, security and military officials have urged decision-makers not to view Ankara as a direct threat to Tel Aviv. Instead, they recommended pursuing even a temporary settlement with Turkey to safeguard Israel’s interests in the region.
 

