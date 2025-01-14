Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Lebanon's political discourse took a dramatic turn following a statement by MP Mohammad Raad, head of Hezbollah's Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, invoking the principle of "charter."



The comment, laden with ambiguity, sparked questions about its implications for the Amal-Hezbollah duo's approach to the upcoming government formation process.



Sources close to the duo revealed that decisions on whether to join the cabinet will ultimately hinge on Speaker Nabih Berri, with Hezbollah adhering to his lead. The sources emphasized that the bloc remains open to participation but awaits signals from Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam regarding the shape and framework of the new government.



Salam's approach to government formation remains the key variable.



Will it be a technocratic cabinet, a fully political one, or a techno-political government?



Moreover, questions linger over the selection criteria for ministers—whether they will include party-affiliated figures across the spectrum or exclude specific groups, such as Amal-Hezbollah, from the equation.



According to the sources, Salam has sent multiple reassurances to Amal and Hezbollah through various channels, emphasizing his openness to dialogue with all parties. He has sought to clarify that his approach is not aimed at sidelining any Lebanese faction, signaling a willingness to collaborate inclusively.



Against this backdrop, the duo faces two possible scenarios. It could either participate by nominating competent, technically skilled representatives or opt-out altogether, especially if the formation process progresses inclusively without any explicit exclusion of political actors.