'Charter' principle: Will Amal-Hezbollah duo participate in Nawaf Salam's government formation?

News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-14 | 12:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
&#39;Charter&#39; principle: Will Amal-Hezbollah duo participate in Nawaf Salam&#39;s government formation?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
'Charter' principle: Will Amal-Hezbollah duo participate in Nawaf Salam's government formation?

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Lebanon's political discourse took a dramatic turn following a statement by MP Mohammad Raad, head of Hezbollah's Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, invoking the principle of "charter." 

The comment, laden with ambiguity, sparked questions about its implications for the Amal-Hezbollah duo's approach to the upcoming government formation process.  

Sources close to the duo revealed that decisions on whether to join the cabinet will ultimately hinge on Speaker Nabih Berri, with Hezbollah adhering to his lead. The sources emphasized that the bloc remains open to participation but awaits signals from Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam regarding the shape and framework of the new government.  

Salam's approach to government formation remains the key variable. 

Will it be a technocratic cabinet, a fully political one, or a techno-political government? 

Moreover, questions linger over the selection criteria for ministers—whether they will include party-affiliated figures across the spectrum or exclude specific groups, such as Amal-Hezbollah, from the equation.  

According to the sources, Salam has sent multiple reassurances to Amal and Hezbollah through various channels, emphasizing his openness to dialogue with all parties. He has sought to clarify that his approach is not aimed at sidelining any Lebanese faction, signaling a willingness to collaborate inclusively.  

Against this backdrop, the duo faces two possible scenarios. It could either participate by nominating competent, technically skilled representatives or opt-out altogether, especially if the formation process progresses inclusively without any explicit exclusion of political actors.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Charter

Principle

Amal

Hezbollah

Duo

Nawaf Salam

Government

Formation

LBCI Next
From designation to government formation: President Aoun, Berri, and Salam discuss next phase
Devastation in South Lebanon's Chamaa and Tayr Harfa: The aftermath of Israel's war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

LBCI sources: Possible consultations boycott or participation by Amal-Hezbollah duo remains pending

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Mikati receives Nawaf Salam, calls for rapid government formation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Hezbollah-Amal duo await Baabda meeting before final stance: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

On LBCI, MP Sagih Atieh urges cooperation between PM-designate and Hezbollah-Amal Movement duo

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon's ceasefire and the fate of Palestinian arms: Can Lebanon reclaim control over armed camps?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Crafting a government for change: What are key steps for Lebanon's new government formation?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

From designation to government formation: President Aoun, Berri, and Salam discuss next phase

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-13

Devastation in South Lebanon's Chamaa and Tayr Harfa: The aftermath of Israel's war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-03

Gaza Health Ministry: 39,550 Palestinians killed since start of Israeli attack on October 7

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-20

Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu asserts Israel will not withdraw from strategic sites acquired in war

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-11

Israeli army says expanded humanitarian zone in Gaza, continues military operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:41

MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Efforts were made until the last moment to prevent Joseph Aoun's election

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges to build 'modern' state; seeks justice for Beirut blast victims, depositors in first remarks

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

President Joseph Aoun during meeting with Islamic Shiite Council: If one component breaks, Lebanon as a whole breaks

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:20

Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam arrives in Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon's ceasefire and the fate of Palestinian arms: Can Lebanon reclaim control over armed camps?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Hezbollah-Amal duo await Baabda meeting before final stance: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:12

Judge Nawaf Salam resigns from ICJ

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

'Charter' principle: Will Amal-Hezbollah duo participate in Nawaf Salam's government formation?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More