Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Beirut, marking first official trip in over a decade

News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-22 | 12:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Beirut, marking first official trip in over a decade
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Beirut, marking first official trip in over a decade

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

On Thursday, for the first time since the 2010 Saudi Arabia-Syria Summit, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan will visit Beirut.

This visit comes after more than five years of strained relations between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The question now arises: What prompts Minister bin Farhan's return today?

Saudi officials have consistently emphasized that Lebanon's presidency, government, reforms, and political independence are foundational for restoring relations between the two nations. 

Whenever Saudi Arabia was approached—by visitors, politicians, officials, or members of the media—the response remained unchanged.

Since Saudi Arabia launched Vision 2030 in 2016, it has committed to restructuring its domestic and foreign affairs. 

Lebanon is one of many international files now subject to the principle of building strategic partnerships. 

As reiterated by Saudi officials and diplomats on numerous occasions, these partnerships are built on clear, transparent, and unequivocal foundations.

Saudi Arabia has not altered its position, but Lebanon has begun changing its trajectory by returning to rebuilding the state. 

This progress hinges on a reform-oriented government, a point made clear by bin Farhan during his remarks in Davos.
On Thursday, Saudi Arabia will reaffirm its presence in Lebanon with a visit that signals congratulations and an invitation for Lebanon's president to visit Riyadh. 

However, the deeper significance lies in offering Lebanon a renewed opportunity to restore the stability of its institutions, free from external influence. 

This would enable Lebanon to reposition itself as an active contributor to the Arab world rather than an adversary.

The visit underscores Saudi Arabia's sustained diplomacy and vision of establishing strategic partnerships across all domains.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Saudi Arabia

Foreign Minister

Visit

Lebanon

Beirut

LBCI Next
Lebanese government formation delayed as discussions continue ahead of ceasefire deadline
Open fronts in Lebanon and Gaza: Israel launches new operation 'Iron Wall' in West Bank
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-11

Lebanon's President Aoun confirms Saudi Arabia as first destination for foreign visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

US CENTCOM chief General Kurilla visits Beirut, discusses Israel-Lebanon ceasefire mechanism

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-02

Qatar’s Ambassador from Grand Serail: We stand with Lebanon, Qataris will visit Beirut for tourism

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-18

Amos Hochstein's Beirut visit in flux as US seeks clarity on Lebanon's ceasefire stance – the details

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Israel intensifies military actions in South Lebanon amid growing withdrawal debate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Lebanese government formation delayed as discussions continue ahead of ceasefire deadline

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-21

Open fronts in Lebanon and Gaza: Israel launches new operation 'Iron Wall' in West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-21

Countdown to Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon: Lebanon anticipates delays

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam after meeting President Aoun: Finance Ministry, like all other ministries, is not the exclusive right of any group or sect

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-20

MP Mark Daou to LBCI: Public pressure played major role in appointing the prime minister

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Beirut, marking first official trip in over a decade

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

Quintet Committee's Ambassadors meet: Support for presidency and oppose conditions on PM-designate Nawaf Salam

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:44

Masked gunmen kill Hezbollah official in Machgharah, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:03

Israeli army prepares for withdrawal from Lebanon, awaits political directives: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:34

Lebanese Army completes deployment south of Litani and expands presence in eastern sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Lebanese government formation delayed as discussions continue ahead of ceasefire deadline

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:08

Lebanese army to redeploy and reinforce presence in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Lebanon's President Aoun stresses importance of forming government for reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:20

Israeli drone strike hits Wadi Khansa-Majidiye area in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

Former PM Hassan Diab calls for cooperation to form problem-solving government

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More