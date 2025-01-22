Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan to visit Beirut, marking first official trip in over a decade

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



On Thursday, for the first time since the 2010 Saudi Arabia-Syria Summit, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan will visit Beirut.



This visit comes after more than five years of strained relations between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The question now arises: What prompts Minister bin Farhan's return today?



Saudi officials have consistently emphasized that Lebanon's presidency, government, reforms, and political independence are foundational for restoring relations between the two nations.



Whenever Saudi Arabia was approached—by visitors, politicians, officials, or members of the media—the response remained unchanged.



Since Saudi Arabia launched Vision 2030 in 2016, it has committed to restructuring its domestic and foreign affairs.



Lebanon is one of many international files now subject to the principle of building strategic partnerships.



As reiterated by Saudi officials and diplomats on numerous occasions, these partnerships are built on clear, transparent, and unequivocal foundations.



Saudi Arabia has not altered its position, but Lebanon has begun changing its trajectory by returning to rebuilding the state.



This progress hinges on a reform-oriented government, a point made clear by bin Farhan during his remarks in Davos.

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia will reaffirm its presence in Lebanon with a visit that signals congratulations and an invitation for Lebanon's president to visit Riyadh.



However, the deeper significance lies in offering Lebanon a renewed opportunity to restore the stability of its institutions, free from external influence.



This would enable Lebanon to reposition itself as an active contributor to the Arab world rather than an adversary.



The visit underscores Saudi Arabia's sustained diplomacy and vision of establishing strategic partnerships across all domains.