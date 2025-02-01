News
Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria: Netanyahu's dilemma ahead of US talks
News Bulletin Reports
01-02-2025 | 13:00
Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria: Netanyahu's dilemma ahead of US talks
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As the fourth phase of the prisoner exchange deal is implemented, preparations begin for the second round of ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, with growing concerns that the talks could collapse.
Against this backdrop, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to travel to Washington for discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump. Netanyahu faces a dilemma—balancing the survival of his government while addressing Trump's push to end the war in Gaza.
The Gaza front is expected to dominate the talks, especially after U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff's meetings in Israel reinforced the impression that Washington is serious about its plan to relocate hundreds of thousands of Gazans to other countries in the region, a move that aligns with Israeli interests.
The second key issue is Lebanon, where calls are growing within Israel to delay the planned withdrawal on February 18 unless firm guarantees are secured. These demands include deploying the Lebanese Army along the Blue Line or establishing a buffer zone.
However, Israeli officials doubt Netanyahu will secure significant concessions from Trump on this front.
Military officials are proposing a compromise—a limited Lebanese Army deployment just beyond the border, allowing for intensified surveillance.
Meanwhile, tensions are also rising on the Syrian front.
Contrary to Israeli expectations, recent gunfire targeting Israeli troops deep inside Syrian territory has sparked fears of a potential escalation. Israel remains determined to maintain control over buffer zones within Syria, further complicating the situation.
Beyond these pressing fronts, the West Bank and Iran remain looming threats, adding to the volatile regional landscape.
