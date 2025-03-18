News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Crystal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fierce campaign launched: Israel returns to full-scale war in Gaza 529 days later
News Bulletin Reports
18-03-2025 | 14:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Fierce campaign launched: Israel returns to full-scale war in Gaza 529 days later
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir launched a new military operation against Gaza, naming it "Strength and Sword."
The campaign, which was planned and trained by the army since Zamir assumed office, was kept secret to ensure an element of surprise against Hamas. It begins with intensive air and naval strikes, followed by a potential ground incursion, with intelligence operations playing a key role in its execution.
For the past two months, Israeli intelligence services have reportedly tracked Hamas leaders, utilizing surveillance drones and informants, including monitoring communal gatherings during Ramadan to pinpoint their locations. Israeli officials have stated that the offensive will not stop until Hamas is eradicated.
Zamir is overseeing the operation alongside Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, whom Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to dismiss. While Zamir seeks to demonstrate military strength, Bar aims to end his tenure with a decisive blow against Hamas, despite concerns over the safety of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza.
Netanyahu, who approved the plan, is also believed to be motivated by political calculations, seeking to secure broad support for his coalition, particularly in the upcoming budget vote. His maneuvering appears to yield results, with far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir returning to the government, bolstering Netanyahu's standing alongside Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who openly claimed that the Gaza offensive aligns with his demands.
As military ambitions and political interests converge, civilians in Gaza once again bear the brunt of the conflict.
More than 529 days since the war began, Israel has returned to a full-scale offensive, imposing a state of emergency that has now expanded from the southern front to multiple regions, with the head of Israel's Home Front Command urging citizens to remain on high alert across all fronts.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Campaign
Israel
War
Gaza
Army
Strikes
Next
Syrian forces take control: Ceasefire agreement holds on Lebanese-Syrian border
Fatal clashes on Lebanon-Syria border: Lebanese army responds to rising violence – what are the details?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-03
Hamas says Gaza truce talks to resume in Doha later Friday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-03
Hamas says Gaza truce talks to resume in Doha later Friday
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-18
Israel campaign group names six Gaza hostages to be freed Saturday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-18
Israel campaign group names six Gaza hostages to be freed Saturday
0
Middle East News
15:42
Yemen's Houthis vow to expand their targets in Israel until Gaza war ends
Middle East News
15:42
Yemen's Houthis vow to expand their targets in Israel until Gaza war ends
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-07
Yemen's Houthis say will resume attacks if no aid to Gaza in four days
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-07
Yemen's Houthis say will resume attacks if no aid to Gaza in four days
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Syrian forces take control: Ceasefire agreement holds on Lebanese-Syrian border
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Syrian forces take control: Ceasefire agreement holds on Lebanese-Syrian border
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-17
Fatal clashes on Lebanon-Syria border: Lebanese army responds to rising violence – what are the details?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-17
Fatal clashes on Lebanon-Syria border: Lebanese army responds to rising violence – what are the details?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-17
With Israeli attacks increasing, can Lebanon’s efforts on Resolution 1701 hold the ceasefire?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-17
With Israeli attacks increasing, can Lebanon’s efforts on Resolution 1701 hold the ceasefire?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-21
Military reinforcements: Gaza and West Bank on edge as Israel mulls next move
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-21
Military reinforcements: Gaza and West Bank on edge as Israel mulls next move
0
World News
2025-02-24
7,000 killed since January in fighting in DRC: Congo prime minister
World News
2025-02-24
7,000 killed since January in fighting in DRC: Congo prime minister
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-30
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-30
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:40
Israel to fight on in Gaza for 'as long as the hostages are not returned': Minister
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:40
Israel to fight on in Gaza for 'as long as the hostages are not returned': Minister
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:54
US Envoy pressures Lebanon for direct talks with Israel
Lebanon News
11:54
US Envoy pressures Lebanon for direct talks with Israel
2
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
14:15
The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:16
Israeli army targets Islamic Jihad spokesperson Abu Hamza in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:16
Israeli army targets Islamic Jihad spokesperson Abu Hamza in Gaza
4
Lebanon News
10:15
Nearly 13,000 Syrians fled to Lebanon since sectarian massacre: Authorities
Lebanon News
10:15
Nearly 13,000 Syrians fled to Lebanon since sectarian massacre: Authorities
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Syrian forces take control: Ceasefire agreement holds on Lebanese-Syrian border
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Syrian forces take control: Ceasefire agreement holds on Lebanese-Syrian border
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:15
LBCI correspondent in Haifa: Israeli Home Front commander calls for readiness across all fronts
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:15
LBCI correspondent in Haifa: Israeli Home Front commander calls for readiness across all fronts
7
Lebanon News
12:18
German Foreign Minister set to visit Lebanon on Wednesday
Lebanon News
12:18
German Foreign Minister set to visit Lebanon on Wednesday
8
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:48
Hamas says head of its government in Gaza killed in Israeli strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:48
Hamas says head of its government in Gaza killed in Israeli strike
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More