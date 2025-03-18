Fierce campaign launched: Israel returns to full-scale war in Gaza 529 days later

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir launched a new military operation against Gaza, naming it "Strength and Sword."



The campaign, which was planned and trained by the army since Zamir assumed office, was kept secret to ensure an element of surprise against Hamas. It begins with intensive air and naval strikes, followed by a potential ground incursion, with intelligence operations playing a key role in its execution.



For the past two months, Israeli intelligence services have reportedly tracked Hamas leaders, utilizing surveillance drones and informants, including monitoring communal gatherings during Ramadan to pinpoint their locations. Israeli officials have stated that the offensive will not stop until Hamas is eradicated.



Zamir is overseeing the operation alongside Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, whom Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to dismiss. While Zamir seeks to demonstrate military strength, Bar aims to end his tenure with a decisive blow against Hamas, despite concerns over the safety of Israeli hostages still held in Gaza.



Netanyahu, who approved the plan, is also believed to be motivated by political calculations, seeking to secure broad support for his coalition, particularly in the upcoming budget vote. His maneuvering appears to yield results, with far-right minister Itamar Ben-Gvir returning to the government, bolstering Netanyahu's standing alongside Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who openly claimed that the Gaza offensive aligns with his demands.



As military ambitions and political interests converge, civilians in Gaza once again bear the brunt of the conflict.



More than 529 days since the war began, Israel has returned to a full-scale offensive, imposing a state of emergency that has now expanded from the southern front to multiple regions, with the head of Israel's Home Front Command urging citizens to remain on high alert across all fronts.