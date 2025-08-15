News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
30
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon and Syria launch push to revive trade and transport — can the lifeline be restored?
News Bulletin Reports
15-08-2025 | 13:03
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanon and Syria launch push to revive trade and transport — can the lifeline be restored?
Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Between Beirut and Damascus, transportation has never been just about crossing the border. It has long served as a vital lifeline, connecting Lebanon to Arab markets, carrying goods and passengers in both directions.
In recent years, however, that lifeline has dwindled under the weight of high fees, complicated procedures, and political and security pressures.
Now, new agreements aim to restart it by facilitating the movement of goods and passengers between the two countries.
Under the agreements, Lebanese and Syrian trucks, as well as public transport vehicles from both countries, will be exempt from any fees when entering or leaving the other’s territory.
The two sides also agreed to implement the International Road Transport, or transit, agreement in line with the 1977 Arab Convention, and to reduce transit fees for Lebanese trucks passing through the Al-Qaim crossing from 10% to 2%.
Regarding the entry of empty trucks and vehicles and loading for a third country, Syria promised to consider allowing Lebanese trucks to transport goods to countries inaccessible to Syrian trucks.
Damascus also asked Lebanon to study the possibility of allowing empty Syrian buses to enter Lebanon to transport passengers, with Beirut pledging to coordinate with the relevant authorities on the condition that these buses do not operate within Lebanese territory.
The understandings also call for both sides to work with their respective authorities to reduce customs clearance fees, grant an exemption for trucks carrying steel rolls weighing up to three tons, and explore reactivating the “Orange Card” related to the unified compulsory insurance system.
A direct communication unit will also be established to allow immediate coordination in resolving any problems faced by transport vehicles or trucks, whether at the border or inside either country.
These agreements are not new, but rather a revival of an accord dating back to 1993 — one that has seen periods of activity and stagnation and is now returning to the forefront in an effort to breathe new life into transportation and trade between Lebanon and Syria.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Syria
Trade
Transport
Beirut
Damascus
Next
From Kirkuk to Tripoli: Historic oil pipeline poised for comeback
Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02
New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-20
Smuggling and tax evasion at Lebanese ports: Can AI and technology stem the losses?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-20
Smuggling and tax evasion at Lebanese ports: Can AI and technology stem the losses?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-30
Pressure mounts on Lebanon to resolve Hezbollah weapons issue as US and France push for action
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-30
Pressure mounts on Lebanon to resolve Hezbollah weapons issue as US and France push for action
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-14
Lebanon, Morocco, and Jordan explore stronger industrial and trade partnerships
Lebanon News
2025-07-14
Lebanon, Morocco, and Jordan explore stronger industrial and trade partnerships
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
With US backing, Israel moves to divide West Bank and expand settlements
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
With US backing, Israel moves to divide West Bank and expand settlements
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
New ‘red line’ in Shebaa puts farmers, herders, and beekeepers at risk — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
New ‘red line’ in Shebaa puts farmers, herders, and beekeepers at risk — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
From Kirkuk to Tripoli: Historic oil pipeline poised for comeback
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
From Kirkuk to Tripoli: Historic oil pipeline poised for comeback
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-14
Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-14
Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
11:07
Hasbaiyya Governor meets new UNIFIL chief to discuss security and development in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:07
Hasbaiyya Governor meets new UNIFIL chief to discuss security and development in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
15:08
Massive wildfire erupts in Batroun’s mountainous region (Video)
Lebanon News
15:08
Massive wildfire erupts in Batroun’s mountainous region (Video)
0
Lebanon News
11:29
PM Salam condemns Hezbollah chief's civil war 'threats'
Lebanon News
11:29
PM Salam condemns Hezbollah chief's civil war 'threats'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:42
Hezbollah’s Qassem calls cabinet decision dangerous, vows to keep weapons
Lebanon News
03:42
Hezbollah’s Qassem calls cabinet decision dangerous, vows to keep weapons
2
Lebanon News
05:42
Israeli drone lands on hospital roof in Bint Jbeil, authorities intervene
Lebanon News
05:42
Israeli drone lands on hospital roof in Bint Jbeil, authorities intervene
3
Lebanon News
07:40
Lebanon arrests employee for accepting bribes, several others detained in registration office crackdown
Lebanon News
07:40
Lebanon arrests employee for accepting bribes, several others detained in registration office crackdown
4
Lebanon News
12:04
MEA advises passengers of travel disruptions due to Air Canada strike on August 16
Lebanon News
12:04
MEA advises passengers of travel disruptions due to Air Canada strike on August 16
5
Lebanon News
04:41
MP George Okais rebuffs Sheikh Naim Qassem’s rhetoric, affirms trust in Lebanese army
Lebanon News
04:41
MP George Okais rebuffs Sheikh Naim Qassem’s rhetoric, affirms trust in Lebanese army
6
Lebanon News
11:29
PM Salam condemns Hezbollah chief's civil war 'threats'
Lebanon News
11:29
PM Salam condemns Hezbollah chief's civil war 'threats'
7
Lebanon News
09:23
Army Commander inspects blast site in Tyre, vows continued duty amid Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
09:23
Army Commander inspects blast site in Tyre, vows continued duty amid Israeli attacks
8
Lebanon News
12:35
Israeli airstrikes hit Ali Al-Taher site, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:35
Israeli airstrikes hit Ali Al-Taher site, South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More