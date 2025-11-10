News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
20
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
20
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US delegation delivers tough message to Beirut: Show results, not words
News Bulletin Reports
10-11-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US delegation delivers tough message to Beirut: Show results, not words
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The recent visit of a U.S. delegation led by Dr. Sebastian Gorka carried both opportunity and urgency for Lebanon.
The delegation made clear that Washington still sees a chance for Beirut to take concrete steps toward disarming Hezbollah and cutting off its sources of funding.
However, those who met with the American officials described their tone as firm and precise.
The delegation reportedly presented a detailed list outlining what is expected from each Lebanese official they met with, giving a two-month deadline—described as possibly the final one—for Lebanon to take decisive measures that prove its seriousness in limiting Hezbollah's weapons and curbing its financing network.
Sources familiar with the talks said the meetings, which included Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Banque du Liban (BDL) governor Karim Souaid, Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar, and Justice Minister Adel Nassar, focused on immediate and measurable actions.
The Americans demanded swift steps, including halting the operations of the al-Qard al-Hasan Association, tightening control over Beirut's airport and seaports, especially the Beirut Port, where Hezbollah's presence reportedly persists, and confronting this influence directly.
The delegation also stressed the need for Lebanon to complete the pending financial and banking reforms required for a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), calling such an agreement the only path to restoring trust in the banking sector and reducing reliance on the cash-based economy.
U.S. officials made it clear that promises and pledges were no longer sufficient. Only concrete actions, they said, would keep Lebanon within the scope of American interest.
These points were reiterated during a dinner hosted by MP Fouad Makhzoumi in honor of the U.S. delegation on Sunday evening, attended by Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, who was not originally on the delegation's meeting schedule.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
US
Delegation
Message
Beirut
Results
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Next
Lebanon paves the way for Pope Leo XIV visit, roads and sites prepared nationwide
Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-10-06
First results for Syria's new parliament show low share for minorities, women
Middle East News
2025-10-06
First results for Syria's new parliament show low share for minorities, women
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-23
Joseph Aoun's US mission: Lebanese President faces tough US questions in New York
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-23
Joseph Aoun's US mission: Lebanese President faces tough US questions in New York
0
World News
2025-09-07
UK PM says latest Russia strikes on Ukraine show Putin 'not serious about peace'
World News
2025-09-07
UK PM says latest Russia strikes on Ukraine show Putin 'not serious about peace'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-22
US Vice President Vance says 'tough task' ahead in disarming Hamas
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-22
US Vice President Vance says 'tough task' ahead in disarming Hamas
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
The dark side of Roblox: Digital playground or predators' paradise?
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
The dark side of Roblox: Digital playground or predators' paradise?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Amid regional threats, Israel ramps up readiness on multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Amid regional threats, Israel ramps up readiness on multiple fronts
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanon paves the way for Pope Leo XIV visit, roads and sites prepared nationwide
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Lebanon paves the way for Pope Leo XIV visit, roads and sites prepared nationwide
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-09
Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-09
Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-15
Heavy bombing in Gaza City after Rubio visits Jerusalem: Witnesses
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-15
Heavy bombing in Gaza City after Rubio visits Jerusalem: Witnesses
0
Lebanon News
06:40
MP Samy Gemayel proposes constitutional amendment to enshrine Lebanon's neutrality
Lebanon News
06:40
MP Samy Gemayel proposes constitutional amendment to enshrine Lebanon's neutrality
0
World News
11:10
Trump threatens BBC with $1 billion lawsuit: AFP
World News
11:10
Trump threatens BBC with $1 billion lawsuit: AFP
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-30
Israeli airstrikes hit Jarmaq and Mahmoudiyeh, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-10-30
Israeli airstrikes hit Jarmaq and Mahmoudiyeh, South Lebanon (Video)
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
16:00
Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for reform and unity, vows one army and one law in exclusive LBCI interview — major remarks
Lebanon News
16:00
Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for reform and unity, vows one army and one law in exclusive LBCI interview — major remarks
2
Lebanon News
00:09
Israeli strike targets car on Al-Baisariyah–Sarafand highway in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:09
Israeli strike targets car on Al-Baisariyah–Sarafand highway in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
08:31
Israel claims strikes on alleged Hezbollah weapons sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon, army spokesperson says
Lebanon News
08:31
Israel claims strikes on alleged Hezbollah weapons sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon, army spokesperson says
4
Lebanon News
11:47
Hannibal Gaddafi seen with legal team following release from Lebanese detention
Lebanon News
11:47
Hannibal Gaddafi seen with legal team following release from Lebanese detention
5
Lebanon News
07:33
Sources to Reuters: Israel urges Lebanese Army to step up search for Hezbollah weapons
Lebanon News
07:33
Sources to Reuters: Israel urges Lebanese Army to step up search for Hezbollah weapons
6
Middle East News
11:51
Netanyahu claims Israel will enforce Lebanon, Gaza ceasefires with 'iron fist'
Middle East News
11:51
Netanyahu claims Israel will enforce Lebanon, Gaza ceasefires with 'iron fist'
7
Lebanon News
04:45
Salem Zahran: Israel seeks to replicate the 'Syrian model' in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:45
Salem Zahran: Israel seeks to replicate the 'Syrian model' in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
08:06
Israeli airstrike targets area between Jabal er Rafiaa and Jarmaq heights
Lebanon News
08:06
Israeli airstrike targets area between Jabal er Rafiaa and Jarmaq heights
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More