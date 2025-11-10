Lebanon paves the way for Pope Leo XIV visit, roads and sites prepared nationwide

Report by Cherly Abou Chabke, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



“The roads are newly paved, no potholes left—because Pope Leo XIV is coming.” Along the Jounieh–Bkerki–Harissa route, roadwork is in full swing. The section leading to Harissa, where work had been postponed for years, has become a busy construction site once again.



At Beirut’s Biel waterfront, preparations are underway to level the ground and set up the area where the mass will take place.



In Jal el-Dib, the road leading to Deir el-Salib in Bqennaya has undergone full resurfacing—from the main road to the monastery entrance, where the pope is expected to stop to visit the nuns and patients.



Meanwhile, on the Jounieh–Bkerki–Harissa road, crews are working continuously—from Fouad Chehab Highway through Bkerki and up to the Apostolic Nunciature in Lebanon.



This route will take the pope to meet young people at the Patriarchal See in Bkerki and consecrated persons at the Basilica of Our Lady of Lebanon in Harissa. All along the way, roads are being rehabilitated: paving, marking, and installing hybrid lighting.



In Beirut, work is focused on leveling the grounds, organizing entrances and exits to manage crowds, and preparing the site and stage for the papal celebration.



By contrast, the road leading to Saint Charbel’s shrine in Annaya is still awaiting its turn. The pope will be the first pontiff ever to visit this site, which holds deep spiritual significance for Lebanese of all faiths. According to LBCI, work to rehabilitate the road will begin in the coming days.



The Ministry of Public Works said all these projects are funded under the 2024–2025 budget and were part of the original plan, but the papal visit accelerated their implementation.



Lebanese are eagerly awaiting the pope’s arrival—a spiritual and historic visit uniting the country around hope. Still, the greater hope may be for a day when Lebanon no longer needs a “papal visit” to spur development or fix its roads.