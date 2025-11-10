Netanyahu claims Israel will enforce Lebanon, Gaza ceasefires with 'iron fist'

Middle East News
10-11-2025 | 11:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Netanyahu claims Israel will enforce Lebanon, Gaza ceasefires with &#39;iron fist&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu claims Israel will enforce Lebanon, Gaza ceasefires with 'iron fist'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel would strongly enforce its ceasefire agreements in Lebanon and Gaza, vowing that "whoever seeks to harm us, we harm them."

"We are determined to enforce with an iron fist the ceasefire agreements where they exist against those who seek our destruction, and you can see what happens every day in Lebanon," Netanyahu told lawmakers in parliament.

AFP

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu

Ceasefire

Lebanon

Gaza

LBCI Next
UAE 'probably' won't join Gaza stabilisation force: senior official
Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-13

Israel's Netanyahu says he will be unable to attend Gaza summit in Egypt

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-28

Israel's Netanyahu orders immediate 'powerful strikes' on Gaza: PM office

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-19

Israel's Netanyahu orders 'strong action against terrorist targets' in Gaza: Statement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-16

Israel's Netanyahu says 'determined' to secure return of all Gaza hostages

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Amid regional threats, Israel ramps up readiness on multiple fronts

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:31

US envoy Kushner, Netanyahu discuss phase two of Gaza plan: Israel PM office

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:58

Gaza's health ministry says 15 Palestinian bodies received under truce exchange deal

LBCI
Middle East News
05:46

US envoy Kushner holds talks with Israel's Netanyahu in Jerusalem: PM's office

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-15

Heavy bombing in Gaza City after Rubio visits Jerusalem: Witnesses

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

MP Samy Gemayel proposes constitutional amendment to enshrine Lebanon's neutrality

LBCI
World News
11:10

Trump threatens BBC with $1 billion lawsuit: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-30

Israeli airstrikes hit Jarmaq and Mahmoudiyeh, South Lebanon (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:00

Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for reform and unity, vows one army and one law in exclusive LBCI interview — major remarks

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:09

Israeli strike targets car on Al-Baisariyah–Sarafand highway in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Israel claims strikes on alleged Hezbollah weapons sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon, army spokesperson says

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Hannibal Gaddafi seen with legal team following release from Lebanese detention

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Sources to Reuters: Israel urges Lebanese Army to step up search for Hezbollah weapons

LBCI
Middle East News
11:51

Netanyahu claims Israel will enforce Lebanon, Gaza ceasefires with 'iron fist'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Salem Zahran: Israel seeks to replicate the 'Syrian model' in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Israeli airstrike targets area between Jabal er Rafiaa and Jarmaq heights

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More