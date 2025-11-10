News
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
20
o
South
23
o
The dark side of Roblox: Digital playground or predators' paradise?
News Bulletin Reports
10-11-2025 | 13:20
The dark side of Roblox: Digital playground or predators' paradise?
Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
A growing number of disturbing reports are raising alarm over the safety of Roblox, an online gaming platform popular among children.
Originally marketed as a fun, creative space for young players, Roblox has become the subject of global scrutiny after multiple incidents involving child exploitation, bullying, sexual insinuations, and even suicide.
With more than 100 million daily users, Roblox allows players, some as young as five, to join or create games and interact with others through text and voice chat.
However, what began as a social gaming hub has, in some cases, become a dangerous space for children.
Recent investigations and parent testimonies have revealed instances of adults posing as minors to lure children into inappropriate interactions, solicit explicit images, or encourage self-harm. The most shocking case surfaced in Iraq, where a teenager was reportedly arrested after driving 30 Roblox users to take their own lives.
Why are these things happening on this particular platform?
A simple registration test highlights the problem: users can input any age without verification. Games labeled as suitable for five-year-olds often contain horror themes, disturbing visuals, and toxic chat environments where players experience bullying and verbal abuse.
Some users and watchdog groups have also reported games with sexual content or inappropriate behavior. The biggest threat lies in the platform's communication tools, which are insufficiently monitored and easily exploited by predators.
Roblox Corporation, based in California, has recently pledged to tighten safety controls.
Nonetheless, a British agency that conducted a follow-up study after these new measures were introduced concluded that "significant loopholes" remain.
Ultimately, child safety advocates and digital experts stress that parental oversight remains crucial. While Roblox offers parental control options, nothing replaces close supervision and open communication.
Parents are urged to educate their children about online risks and encourage them to report any suspicious or uncomfortable interactions immediately.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Variety and Tech
Roblox
Gaming
Children
Exploitation
Bullying
Next
US delegation delivers tough message to Beirut: Show results, not words
Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?
Previous
