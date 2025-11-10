News
Amid regional threats, Israel ramps up readiness on multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
10-11-2025 | 13:00
Amid regional threats, Israel ramps up readiness on multiple fronts
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Amid heavy shelling and Israeli threats of escalation on the Lebanese front, as well as internal Israeli disagreements over Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with U.S. envoy Jared Kushner—who preceded envoy Steve Witkoff—to discuss Gaza and the second phase of the Trump plan.
The talks focused on Hamas and the fate of fighters trapped in the Rafah tunnels, Lebanon-related issues, and the U.S. diplomatic proposal aimed at preventing escalation that could trigger a new round of fighting.
At the same time, Israel revealed the establishment of a new military position just one kilometer from the border in Lebanese territory and began constructing a concrete wall along the Blue Line.
Meanwhile, military and security officials described the situation as highly complex regarding Hezbollah, claiming the group is keeping tensions high along the front to test Israel’s readiness.
The Northern Command continues to maintain defensive and offensive readiness and has instructed all Israeli hospitals to raise alert levels in anticipation of heavy rocket attacks.
The director-general of the Health Ministry said hospital instructions align with expectations that the next war could see stronger rocket bombardments on Israel.
Between Gaza and Lebanon, Israel is also preparing for a possible escalation on the Iranian front, which could involve hundreds of rockets fired simultaneously from Iran. An Israeli security official warned that this front could ignite following reports that Iran has the capacity to produce at least 11 nuclear bombs.
