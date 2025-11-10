News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Salasel Dehab
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Sources to Reuters: Israel urges Lebanese Army to step up search for Hezbollah weapons
Lebanon News
10-11-2025 | 07:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Sources to Reuters: Israel urges Lebanese Army to step up search for Hezbollah weapons
Three Lebanese security officials and two Israeli officials told Reuters that Israel is pressuring the Lebanese Army to take a tougher stance in enforcing restrictions on the weapons of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group by inspecting private properties in the south in search of arms.
The Lebanese security officials said the request was made in recent weeks but was rejected by the Lebanese army command, fearing that such actions could ignite internal conflict and undermine the army’s cautious yet effective disarmament strategy.
The army expressed confidence in its ability to declare South Lebanon free of Hezbollah weapons by the end of 2025, in line with the ceasefire agreement that ended last year’s devastating war between Israel and Hezbollah.
Two Lebanese civilian sources familiar with the army’s operations said that sweeps of valleys and wooded areas have led to the discovery of more than 50 tunnels, the seizure of over 50 guided missiles, and hundreds of other weapon parts.
However, the Lebanese security officials emphasized that the army’s plan never included searching private properties. Israel, for its part, doubts the success of the plan without carrying out such measures.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Reuters:
Israel
urges
Lebanese
search
Hezbollah
weapons
Next
Israeli airstrike targets area between Jabal er Rafiaa and Jarmaq heights
Lebanese PM Salam meets US delegation, reaffirms commitment to reform and sovereignty
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-11-06
US army plans to establish presence at Damascus airbase: Sources to Reuters
Middle East News
2025-11-06
US army plans to establish presence at Damascus airbase: Sources to Reuters
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-06
Hezbollah official tells Reuters Cabinet session opens path to 'wisdom' on weapons plan
Lebanon News
2025-09-06
Hezbollah official tells Reuters Cabinet session opens path to 'wisdom' on weapons plan
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
Lebanese Cabinet to meet over army plan to restrict Hezbollah’s weapons amid party’s opposition
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
Lebanese Cabinet to meet over army plan to restrict Hezbollah’s weapons amid party’s opposition
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-03
Ireland poised to blunt sanctions on Israel under corporate pressure: Sources tell Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-03
Ireland poised to blunt sanctions on Israel under corporate pressure: Sources tell Reuters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:42
Justice minister stresses strong ties with friendly nations, rejects any violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
08:42
Justice minister stresses strong ties with friendly nations, rejects any violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
08:31
Israel claims strikes on alleged Hezbollah weapons sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon, army spokesperson says
Lebanon News
08:31
Israel claims strikes on alleged Hezbollah weapons sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon, army spokesperson says
0
Lebanon News
08:06
Israeli airstrike targets area between Jabal er Rafiaa and Jarmaq heights
Lebanon News
08:06
Israeli airstrike targets area between Jabal er Rafiaa and Jarmaq heights
0
Lebanon News
07:11
Lebanese PM Salam meets US delegation, reaffirms commitment to reform and sovereignty
Lebanon News
07:11
Lebanese PM Salam meets US delegation, reaffirms commitment to reform and sovereignty
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-08
Israeli man spotted walking in Beirut’s Zaitunay Bay — investigation reveals he entered Lebanon using a Canadian passport
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-08
Israeli man spotted walking in Beirut’s Zaitunay Bay — investigation reveals he entered Lebanon using a Canadian passport
0
World News
09:21
France's ex-president Sarkozy leaves prison: Source to AFP
World News
09:21
France's ex-president Sarkozy leaves prison: Source to AFP
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-05
Lebanon’s Cabinet weighs multiple proposals as disagreement persists on electoral law
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-05
Lebanon’s Cabinet weighs multiple proposals as disagreement persists on electoral law
0
Lebanon News
13:32
President Aoun discusses financial measures, security, and negotiations with US Treasury delegation
Lebanon News
13:32
President Aoun discusses financial measures, security, and negotiations with US Treasury delegation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?
2
Lebanon News
16:00
Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for reform and unity, vows one army and one law in exclusive LBCI interview — major remarks
Lebanon News
16:00
Lebanon’s PM Salam calls for reform and unity, vows one army and one law in exclusive LBCI interview — major remarks
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Balancing safety, Lebanese army tightens control in Beddawi camp after past incidents
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Balancing safety, Lebanese army tightens control in Beddawi camp after past incidents
4
Lebanon News
13:32
President Aoun discusses financial measures, security, and negotiations with US Treasury delegation
Lebanon News
13:32
President Aoun discusses financial measures, security, and negotiations with US Treasury delegation
5
Lebanon News
11:18
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in Houmine el-Faouqa
Lebanon News
11:18
Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in Houmine el-Faouqa
6
Lebanon News
00:09
Israeli strike targets car on Al-Baisariyah–Sarafand highway in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:09
Israeli strike targets car on Al-Baisariyah–Sarafand highway in South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
08:31
Israel claims strikes on alleged Hezbollah weapons sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon, army spokesperson says
Lebanon News
08:31
Israel claims strikes on alleged Hezbollah weapons sites in Bekaa and south Lebanon, army spokesperson says
8
Lebanon News
04:45
Salem Zahran: Israel seeks to replicate the 'Syrian model' in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:45
Salem Zahran: Israel seeks to replicate the 'Syrian model' in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More