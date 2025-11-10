Sources to Reuters: Israel urges Lebanese Army to step up search for Hezbollah weapons

Three Lebanese security officials and two Israeli officials told Reuters that Israel is pressuring the Lebanese Army to take a tougher stance in enforcing restrictions on the weapons of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group by inspecting private properties in the south in search of arms.



The Lebanese security officials said the request was made in recent weeks but was rejected by the Lebanese army command, fearing that such actions could ignite internal conflict and undermine the army’s cautious yet effective disarmament strategy.



The army expressed confidence in its ability to declare South Lebanon free of Hezbollah weapons by the end of 2025, in line with the ceasefire agreement that ended last year’s devastating war between Israel and Hezbollah.



Two Lebanese civilian sources familiar with the army’s operations said that sweeps of valleys and wooded areas have led to the discovery of more than 50 tunnels, the seizure of over 50 guided missiles, and hundreds of other weapon parts.



However, the Lebanese security officials emphasized that the army’s plan never included searching private properties. Israel, for its part, doubts the success of the plan without carrying out such measures.



Reuters