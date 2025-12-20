Israeli military signals readiness for broader Lebanon operation pending political decision—the details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Following Israel’s first summary after the second meeting of the mechanism committee on Friday in Naqoura, the Israeli military intensified pressure on political leaders to support the implementation of an operation in Lebanon aimed at weakening Hezbollah.



The operation would last several days and include ground incursions.



Citing the Lebanese army’s refusal to search homes based on reports sent by Tel Aviv, and a statement by the UNIFIL spokesperson saying there is no evidence that Hezbollah is rebuilding its capabilities, Israeli officials reiterated claims that only the Israeli army is capable of disarming the group.



By contrast, a U.S. official was quoted as saying there are positive indications from Lebanon and that the situation may be approaching a stage in which Hezbollah would be prevented from posing any threat to Israel.



For now, Israel is keeping the Lebanon front under controlled pressure, pending clearer outcomes from the expected meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump on the 29th of this month.



The Israeli military expects that a political decision regarding the future of its operations in Lebanon will follow that meeting.