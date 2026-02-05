China says expiration of US-Russia arms treaty regrettable

World News
05-02-2026 | 03:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China says expiration of US-Russia arms treaty regrettable
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China says expiration of US-Russia arms treaty regrettable

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that the expiration of the U.S.-Russia arms treaty was regrettable, and urged the U.S. to resume dialogue with Russia on "strategic stability".

The New START treaty expired at the close of Wednesday, marking the end of over half a century of limits on both sides' strategic nuclear weapons. Russia said on Wednesday it was open to security talks but would resolutely counter any new "threats".

“China regrets the expiration of the New START Treaty, as the treaty is of great significance to maintaining global strategic stability,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said.

Reuters

World News

expiration

US-Russia

treaty

regrettable

LBCI Next
Large blaze breaks out at German research center
Precious metals, oil slide as global tensions ease; copper down
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-04

Pope warns of 'new arms race' as US-Russia treaty to expire

LBCI
World News
04:35

NATO calls for 'restraint' as last US-Russia nuclear treaty expires

LBCI
World News
04:43

Kremlin regrets end of nuclear weapons treaty with US

LBCI
World News
2025-11-14

China says 'firmly opposed' to US approval of military sale to Taiwan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:11

Russia, Ukraine agree POW swap at Abu Dhabi talks: US envoy

LBCI
World News
05:16

Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move

LBCI
World News
04:43

Kremlin regrets end of nuclear weapons treaty with US

LBCI
World News
04:35

NATO calls for 'restraint' as last US-Russia nuclear treaty expires

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:02

US-Iran nuclear talks proceed after Arab and Muslim leaders urge diplomacy: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-11

L’Enfer Magique: Introducing Poetry as a Mirror of Experience and Life

LBCI
World News
2025-09-23

Russia denies involvement in drone flights over Copenhagen airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-24

Iraq opens office in Beirut to oversee reconstruction projects in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:19

Tests show Israeli army used banned herbicide near Blue Line — information obtained by LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

After UNIFIL: Lebanon’s search for a post-2026 security framework

LBCI
Middle East News
08:35

Israeli military appoints Major General Ghassan Alian to oversee Druze affairs

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:37

US Congressman Darin LaHood to LBCI: Meeting with Lebanese Army commander was “very good”, urges stronger disarmament efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

Lebanon to file UN complaint over alleged Israeli use of toxic substances on farmland

LBCI
Middle East News
14:19

Trump: Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei should be extremely concerned

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israel raises demands to US over Iran, signaling potential action if ballistic missiles left out of talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

PM Salam to CNN: Israeli occupation and daily violations undermine stability in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More