Do not drink and drive: Lebanon tightens controls on New Year’s Eve

Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



As New Year’s Eve celebrations begin, the most dangerous part of the night follows: driving on the roads.



Traffic is heavy, many people are out late, and some drivers are under the influence of alcohol. The result is often accidents, injuries and, at times, the loss of a loved one.



To prevent the start of the new year from turning into a tragedy, responsibility is key — simply, do not drink and drive.



This is the message emphasized by Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces, which have launched the campaign “One more drink, one less life.”



To protect public safety, the ISF will deploy special checkpoints across various Lebanese regions on New Year’s Eve, where drivers will be subjected to alcohol breath tests (AlcoTest).



Any driver found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.5 or higher — roughly equivalent to a maximum of two drinks for men and one for women — will have their vehicle impounded. The ISF will then provide a free taxi to take the driver home.



Penalties do not stop there. Drivers, whether men or women, will also face fines ranging from 3 million to 10 million LBP, depending on the level of alcohol detected.



Authorities also stressed that drivers who obtained their driving licenses less than three years ago are strictly prohibited from consuming any amount of alcohol before driving.



For those planning to celebrate and enjoy the night safely, the advice is clear: designate a sober driver, take a taxi, or stay where you are. Many people are waiting for you to return home safely.