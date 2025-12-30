News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
15
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Do not drink and drive: Lebanon tightens controls on New Year’s Eve
News Bulletin Reports
30-12-2025 | 12:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Do not drink and drive: Lebanon tightens controls on New Year’s Eve
Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
As New Year’s Eve celebrations begin, the most dangerous part of the night follows: driving on the roads.
Traffic is heavy, many people are out late, and some drivers are under the influence of alcohol. The result is often accidents, injuries and, at times, the loss of a loved one.
To prevent the start of the new year from turning into a tragedy, responsibility is key — simply, do not drink and drive.
This is the message emphasized by Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces, which have launched the campaign “One more drink, one less life.”
To protect public safety, the ISF will deploy special checkpoints across various Lebanese regions on New Year’s Eve, where drivers will be subjected to alcohol breath tests (AlcoTest).
Any driver found to have a blood alcohol level of 0.5 or higher — roughly equivalent to a maximum of two drinks for men and one for women — will have their vehicle impounded. The ISF will then provide a free taxi to take the driver home.
Penalties do not stop there. Drivers, whether men or women, will also face fines ranging from 3 million to 10 million LBP, depending on the level of alcohol detected.
Authorities also stressed that drivers who obtained their driving licenses less than three years ago are strictly prohibited from consuming any amount of alcohol before driving.
For those planning to celebrate and enjoy the night safely, the advice is clear: designate a sober driver, take a taxi, or stay where you are. Many people are waiting for you to return home safely.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
New Year
Driving
Drinking
Safety
ISF
Next
Israel faces uncertainty as Trump signals major regional actions
From Cabinet to Parliament: Financial gap bill sparks fresh political tensions in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-29
Lebanese Red Cross on full alert for New Year’s Eve
Lebanon News
2025-12-29
Lebanese Red Cross on full alert for New Year’s Eve
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-23
Idealz closes the year with a nationwide New Year's Eve draw on LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-23
Idealz closes the year with a nationwide New Year's Eve draw on LBCI
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-25
Lebanon tightens tax collection and security fees to boost state revenue
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-25
Lebanon tightens tax collection and security fees to boost state revenue
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-26
Israeli Channel 7 cites Katz: We do not trust Hezbollah to disarm voluntarily
Lebanon News
2025-11-26
Israeli Channel 7 cites Katz: We do not trust Hezbollah to disarm voluntarily
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Second weapons transfer: Palestinian factions hand over arms to Lebanese Army in Ain al-Hilweh
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Second weapons transfer: Palestinian factions hand over arms to Lebanese Army in Ain al-Hilweh
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel faces uncertainty as Trump signals major regional actions
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel faces uncertainty as Trump signals major regional actions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-29
From Cabinet to Parliament: Financial gap bill sparks fresh political tensions in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-29
From Cabinet to Parliament: Financial gap bill sparks fresh political tensions in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-29
Lebanon draws growing regional attention as talks span Doha to Cairo
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-29
Lebanon draws growing regional attention as talks span Doha to Cairo
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-22
Critical economic reforms: Lebanon to host IMF mission ahead of Washington meetings
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-22
Critical economic reforms: Lebanon to host IMF mission ahead of Washington meetings
0
Middle East News
09:39
UAE Defense Ministry announces voluntary withdrawal of remaining counter-terrorism units from Yemen
Middle East News
09:39
UAE Defense Ministry announces voluntary withdrawal of remaining counter-terrorism units from Yemen
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-23
Lebanese army steps up security measures nationwide for Christmas and New Year
Lebanon News
2025-12-23
Lebanese army steps up security measures nationwide for Christmas and New Year
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Do not drink and drive: Lebanon tightens controls on New Year’s Eve
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Do not drink and drive: Lebanon tightens controls on New Year’s Eve
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel faces uncertainty as Trump signals major regional actions
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel faces uncertainty as Trump signals major regional actions
2
Lebanon News
08:39
Lebanon’s finance ministry issues tax notice on Sayrafa transactions
Lebanon News
08:39
Lebanon’s finance ministry issues tax notice on Sayrafa transactions
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Second weapons transfer: Palestinian factions hand over arms to Lebanese Army in Ain al-Hilweh
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Second weapons transfer: Palestinian factions hand over arms to Lebanese Army in Ain al-Hilweh
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Do not drink and drive: Lebanon tightens controls on New Year’s Eve
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Do not drink and drive: Lebanon tightens controls on New Year’s Eve
5
Middle East News
09:39
UAE Defense Ministry announces voluntary withdrawal of remaining counter-terrorism units from Yemen
Middle East News
09:39
UAE Defense Ministry announces voluntary withdrawal of remaining counter-terrorism units from Yemen
6
Lebanon News
05:04
Palestinian Security Forces complete fifth phase of heavy weapons handover in Ain al-Hilweh
Lebanon News
05:04
Palestinian Security Forces complete fifth phase of heavy weapons handover in Ain al-Hilweh
7
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanese Defense Minister meets US Ambassador
Lebanon News
07:57
Lebanese Defense Minister meets US Ambassador
8
Lebanon News
09:54
Lebanon's FM calls for balanced ties with Iran based on sovereignty
Lebanon News
09:54
Lebanon's FM calls for balanced ties with Iran based on sovereignty
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More