Iran open to compromises to reach nuclear deal with US, minister tells BBC

Middle East News
15-02-2026 | 03:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran open to compromises to reach nuclear deal with US, minister tells BBC
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran open to compromises to reach nuclear deal with US, minister tells BBC

Iran is ready to consider compromises to reach a nuclear deal with the United States if Washington is willing to discuss lifting sanctions, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi told the BBC in an interview published on Sunday.

Iran has said it is prepared to discuss curbs on its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions, but has repeatedly ruled out linking the issue to other questions including missiles.

Takht-Ravanchi confirmed that a second round of nuclear talks would take place on Tuesday in Geneva, after Tehran and Washington resumed discussions in Oman earlier this month.

"(Initial talks went) more or less in a positive direction, but it is too early to judge," Takht-Ravanchi told the BBC.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

compromises

reach

nuclear

minister

tells

LBCI Next
Iraqi President receives credentials of new Lebanese ambassador to Baghdad
The 62nd Munich Security Conference: Security in an era of global redesign
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-02

Witkoff, Iran's Araghchi to discuss possible nuclear deal on Friday, US official says

LBCI
Middle East News
10:46

Iran FM heads to Geneva for second round of nuclear talks with US: Ministry

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-29

Iran's foreign minister to visit Turkey for talks on tensions with US

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-08

With Iran deal pending, Netanyahu heads to Washington to address Israel’s ‘red lines’

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:46

Iran FM heads to Geneva for second round of nuclear talks with US: Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:43

Iraqi President receives credentials of new Lebanese ambassador to Baghdad

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

The 62nd Munich Security Conference: Security in an era of global redesign

LBCI
Middle East News
12:06

Israeli FM Saar to attend Trump's first Board of Peace meeting on Thursday, official says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-08

With Iran deal pending, Netanyahu heads to Washington to address Israel’s ‘red lines’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-13

Lebanon deposit crisis: IMF and BDL find common ground—The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-12

Lebanon braces for colder weather, mountain snow this weekend

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Quintet Committee holds preparatory meeting for February 24 Lebanese Army conference: Sources to LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:02

Lebanon’s local-currency credit rating upgraded to CCC+ with stable outlook, S&P says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Saad Hariri pledges political return as supporters flood Martyrs’ Square

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:58

Quintet Committee holds preparatory meeting for February 24 Lebanese Army conference: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

The 62nd Munich Security Conference: Security in an era of global redesign

LBCI
World News
03:15

Rubio to visit eastern Europe, bolster ties with pro-Trump leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:23

Lebanon and France explore deeper education ties as Education Minister meets French Senator Olivier Cadic

LBCI
World News
03:12

Russia's Taman port damaged by Ukrainian drone strike

LBCI
Middle East News
12:06

Israeli FM Saar to attend Trump's first Board of Peace meeting on Thursday, official says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More