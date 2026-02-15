Iran open to compromises to reach nuclear deal with US, minister tells BBC

Iran is ready to consider compromises to reach a nuclear deal with the United States if Washington is willing to discuss lifting sanctions, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi told the BBC in an interview published on Sunday.



Iran has said it is prepared to discuss curbs on its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions, but has repeatedly ruled out linking the issue to other questions including missiles.



Takht-Ravanchi confirmed that a second round of nuclear talks would take place on Tuesday in Geneva, after Tehran and Washington resumed discussions in Oman earlier this month.



"(Initial talks went) more or less in a positive direction, but it is too early to judge," Takht-Ravanchi told the BBC.



