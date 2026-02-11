News
Netanyahu arrives at White House for Trump talks on Iran: AFP
World News
11-02-2026 | 11:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netanyahu arrives at White House for Trump talks on Iran: AFP
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a low-profile arrival at the White House on Wednesday for talks on Iran with U.S. President Donald Trump, an AFP photographer said.
Netanyahu arrived by a side road, in a black SUV with Israeli and U.S. flags that drove the Israeli premier the short distance from Blair House, where visiting dignitaries stay.
AFP
World News
Netanyahu
Israel
White House
US
Trump
Iran
