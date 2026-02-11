Netanyahu arrives at White House for Trump talks on Iran: AFP

11-02-2026
Netanyahu arrives at White House for Trump talks on Iran: AFP
Netanyahu arrives at White House for Trump talks on Iran: AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made a low-profile arrival at the White House on Wednesday for talks on Iran with U.S. President Donald Trump, an AFP photographer said.

Netanyahu arrived by a side road, in a black SUV with Israeli and U.S. flags that drove the Israeli premier the short distance from Blair House, where visiting dignitaries stay.


