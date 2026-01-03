News
Uncertainty over Lebanon: Potential Israeli strike awaits US green light
News Bulletin Reports
03-01-2026 | 12:50
Uncertainty over Lebanon: Potential Israeli strike awaits US green light
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Israeli reports conflicted over a possible strike on Lebanon following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s return from the U.S. after talks with President Donald Trump.
While some reports claimed a strike on Lebanon was inevitable and that Netanyahu had received support to carry it out—without specifying a timeline—security officials said Washington had not given Tel Aviv a final green light.
Trump reportedly asked Netanyahu to allow more time for dialogue with the Lebanese government before making any decision.
On Sunday, Netanyahu is set to present the results of his talks to his cabinet on all issues. While details regarding the Lebanese front remain unclear, a report suggested that Netanyahu will present on Thursday the security agencies’ assessment of Lebanon and the strike Israel wants, which would not be carried out without U.S. approval.
The conflicting reports on Lebanon caused confusion in Tel Aviv. While security and military officials continued to promote reports claiming the Lebanese government is completely incapable of implementing a Hezbollah disarmament plan, other reports warned that leaving the current situation unresolved would allow the group to strengthen its military capabilities, potentially preparing for attacks on Israel and responding to anticipated Israeli strikes.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel
Lebanon
Benjamin Netanyahu
Donald Trump
United States
