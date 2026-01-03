Uncertainty over Lebanon: Potential Israeli strike awaits US green light

News Bulletin Reports
03-01-2026 | 12:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Uncertainty over Lebanon: Potential Israeli strike awaits US green light
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Uncertainty over Lebanon: Potential Israeli strike awaits US green light

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

Israeli reports conflicted over a possible strike on Lebanon following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s return from the U.S. after talks with President Donald Trump.

While some reports claimed a strike on Lebanon was inevitable and that Netanyahu had received support to carry it out—without specifying a timeline—security officials said Washington had not given Tel Aviv a final green light. 

Trump reportedly asked Netanyahu to allow more time for dialogue with the Lebanese government before making any decision.

On Sunday, Netanyahu is set to present the results of his talks to his cabinet on all issues. While details regarding the Lebanese front remain unclear, a report suggested that Netanyahu will present on Thursday the security agencies’ assessment of Lebanon and the strike Israel wants, which would not be carried out without U.S. approval.

The conflicting reports on Lebanon caused confusion in Tel Aviv. While security and military officials continued to promote reports claiming the Lebanese government is completely incapable of implementing a Hezbollah disarmament plan, other reports warned that leaving the current situation unresolved would allow the group to strengthen its military capabilities, potentially preparing for attacks on Israel and responding to anticipated Israeli strikes.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Israel

Lebanon

Benjamin Netanyahu

Donald Trump

United States

LBCI Next
Maduro out: heavy crude, high stakes—why Venezuela remains vital to the US amid the China rivalry
New details emerge in Lebanon’s ‘fake prince’ case as investigation advances
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-16

Israeli army: Hezbollah cement quarry and 'Green Without Borders' site struck in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-16

US State Department backs potential $34.5 million military vehicle sale to Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-06

Israeli broadcaster: Security cabinet meets to discuss potential escalation with Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-21

Anxiety over next conflict: Israel weighs Lebanon strike amid rising tensions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Maduro out: heavy crude, high stakes—why Venezuela remains vital to the US amid the China rivalry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-02

New details emerge in Lebanon’s ‘fake prince’ case as investigation advances

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-02

Aarida crossing: Storms wreak havoc along Lebanon-Syria border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-01

2025 sees breakthrough in Lebanese efforts to collect Palestinian weapons

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Maduro out: heavy crude, high stakes—why Venezuela remains vital to the US amid the China rivalry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-29

Rifts surface: Netanyahu seeks Trump's backing as disputes emerge over Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13

Buses carrying Palestinian prisoners arrive in Ramallah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-16

Escalation without limits: Israel unleashes multi-front offensive as Gaza war nears second year

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Uncertainty over Lebanon: Potential Israeli strike awaits US green light

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:59

Israeli army says it targeted Hezbollah member in south Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Maduro out: heavy crude, high stakes—why Venezuela remains vital to the US amid the China rivalry

LBCI
World News
09:55

'Like a television show': Trump revels in Maduro capture

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:59

Hezbollah says US attack on Venezuela violates sovereignty, international law — statement

LBCI
World News
11:40

Trump shares image of Maduro aboard USS Iwo Jima

LBCI
World News
12:17

'Months of planning and rehearsal' for Maduro seizure: Top US general

LBCI
World News
11:27

US strikes on Venezuela: How the operation unfolded

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More