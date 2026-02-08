Toddler among victims of collapsed Tripoli building

Rescue teams recovered the body of a 3-year-old child and pulled another person from the rubble of a collapsed building in Tripoli’s Tabbaneh neighborhood. Three other people had been rescued earlier, officials said.



Building 273, where the collapse occurred, is located along an old frontline and was not included in initial surveys of buildings considered at risk of collapse, authorities noted.



Emergency crews continue working at the site, searching for additional survivors.