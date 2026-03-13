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The future of aid: Lebanon faces new war and displacement crisis
News Bulletin Reports
13-03-2026 | 13:55
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The future of aid: Lebanon faces new war and displacement crisis
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
During the "Gaza support war," which lasted from October 8, 2023, to November 27, 2024, Lebanon witnessed an unprecedented air bridge of international aid, totaling an estimated $1.4 billion by the end of 2024.
As Lebanon now faces another conflict linked to Iran, the country is once again experiencing displacement, destruction, and civilian casualties.
However, this time, international assistance has been described as almost nonexistent.
Several factors are behind the sharp drop in aid. Many countries that previously rushed to assist Lebanon are now preoccupied with their own crises and the wider repercussions of the war in the region. Gulf countries in particular are dealing with the economic and political fallout of the conflict.
In addition, diplomatic sources say there is a political decision in some capitals not to provide significant support to Lebanon as long as the Lebanese authorities have not resolved the issue of disarming Hezbollah.
Against this backdrop, António Guterres moved from Beirut to urge countries concerned about Lebanon's situation to provide assistance, particularly to help address the growing displacement crisis.
A meeting held at the Grand Serail brought together Guterres, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and ambassadors from several countries as part of efforts to mobilize international support.
Citing the deteriorating humanitarian situation and the need to prevent further tragedy, Guterres strongly called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah. He also stressed to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire and launch negotiations that could lead to lasting stability.
During a separate meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, discussions focused on both humanitarian and political aspects of the crisis. Berri emphasized that the priority must be achieving a ceasefire, a point Guterres also highlighted as essential to ending what he described as a dramatic humanitarian tragedy.
In his talks with Lebanese officials, Guterres described as "important and constructive" the discussions held in Israel by his special coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.
The situation in South Lebanon after the war was also a key topic of discussion, particularly regarding the future of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and whether it remains applicable for the next phase.
Officials also raised questions about what international guarantees might be required, especially as the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) is set to expire at the end of this year.
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