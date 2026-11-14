Fly Beirut prepares to launch low-cost flights from Lebanon

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



Fly Beirut is expected to begin operating low-cost flights from Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport next June, Middle East Airlines (MEA) Chairman Mohamad El-Hout announced. The new airline will use Airbus A320 aircraft for its operations.



One of these aircraft currently operates the Beirut-Berlin route under MEA. Fly Beirut, a subsidiary of MEA, is expected to have at least five Airbus A320 aircraft at its disposal.



Fly Beirut tickets will be cheaper than regular fares, with additional fees applying to certain services, including baggage and seat selection.



Meanwhile, MEA’s Friday flight to Berlin carried a delegation of airline staff, along with a group of journalists and social media influencers.



The trip comes ahead of MEA’s scheduled receipt of a new Airbus 321XLR aircraft next Monday from the manufacturer’s facilities in Hamburg, Germany. The aircraft is the first in a fleet modernization process that will continue over the coming months.

