Two killed, eight injured in attack on airport in Saudi oil city Dammam

Middle East News
22-10-2026 | 04:23
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Two killed, eight injured in attack on airport in Saudi oil city Dammam
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Two killed, eight injured in attack on airport in Saudi oil city Dammam

Two people were killed and eight injured in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Saudi Arabia's eastern oil hub of Dammam on Wednesday evening, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation said on Thursday.

Saudi authorities did not say ⁠who was behind the attack, but Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis had warned airlines this month against using Saudi airspace as they intensified attacks on the kingdom, the world's biggest oil exporter.

Those killed were a Saudi citizen and an Indian national, the authority said. The injured ⁠suffered wounds ranging from minor to serious.

Airport operations had resumed and air traffic had returned to normal, the authority said.



Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Killed

Injured

Attack

Airport

Saudi Arabia

Oil

City

Dammam

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