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Two killed, eight injured in attack on airport in Saudi oil city Dammam
Middle East News
22-10-2026 | 04:23
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Two killed, eight injured in attack on airport in Saudi oil city Dammam
Two people were killed and eight injured in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Saudi Arabia's eastern oil hub of Dammam on Wednesday evening, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation said on Thursday.
Saudi authorities did not say who was behind the attack, but Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis had warned airlines this month against using Saudi airspace as they intensified attacks on the kingdom, the world's biggest oil exporter.
Those killed were a Saudi citizen and an Indian national, the authority said. The injured suffered wounds ranging from minor to serious.
Airport operations had resumed and air traffic had returned to normal, the authority said.
Reuters
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